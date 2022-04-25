Steelers to provide full draft coverage

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off this week, and the Steelers will bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the NFL's biggest offseason event across the team's media platforms.
The draft begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the Steelers' digital and social platforms will be packed full of coverage throughout the week.
Here are some highlights:
• Get your draft week kicked off by watching General Manager Kevin Colbert and Head Coach Mike Tomlin's pre-draft press conference live on Monday at 1 p.m. on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. You can also listen to the press conference live on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). Can't catch it live? Not to worry. The press conference will be archived in its entirety across the Steelers digital and social channels.
• "The Draft Countdown Show" will stream live on Thursday night beginning at 7 on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. Hosted by Missi Matthews, the show will feature appearances by Seth Meyers, Dave Dameshek, Pat Freiermuth, Kevin Colbert and more. Steelers Nation can also get involved with a chance to have their draft social posts featured in the show.
• All press conferences held at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex throughout the draft will be streamed live and archived on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. In addition, Missi Matthews and "SNR Drive" co-host Matt Williamson will offer live analysis of each of the Steelers Day 1 & Day 2 selections.
• Other video content highlights include exclusive 1-on-1's with Steelers draft selections and behind-the-scenes content captured from within the Steelers UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.
• Steelers fans can follow all of the excitement of the draft on the team's social media channels, which includes @steelers, @steelershistory, @steelerslive, @acereros and @SteelersUnite. Follow along using #SteelersDraft and share your watch party locations and fun draft traditions with @SteelersUnite – and have a chance to have your photo shared with the rest of Steelers Nation.
Para todos los miembros de nuestra Steelers Nation en habla hispana, pueden seguir nuestras redes sociales en español @Acereros en Instagram y Twitter para toda la cobertura del NFL Draft 2022. Incluirá artículos, reportajes en video, podcasts y más contenido exclusivo en su idioma. ¡Puede esperar algunas sorpresas!
• Each Steelers draft selection will be covered with editorial, including bios, reaction, facts and stats, as well as a daily recap of the action.
• Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) will feature over 25 hours of live audio programming throughout the entire draft, with live press conferences, special guest interviews and analysis. Audio coverage begins with a Draft Preview Show on Wednesday, April 27 and concludes with a Draft Wrap-Up show on Monday, May 2. CLICK HERE for a full schedule for SNR's draft coverage.
• Fans in the Pittsburgh market have even more opportunities to celebrate the NFL Draft:
• Fans can head to Heinz Field on Saturday, April 30 from 12 to 5 p.m. for the Steelers Draft Party. For more information on how you can attend, CLICK HERE.
• Get caught up on all the draft happenings with the Steelers Draft Wrap Up Show, presented by UPMC. Bob Pompeani and Charlie Batch host from KDKA's studios with Rich Walsh and Matt Williamson providing live reports from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. The show debuts at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA. Fans not in the Pittsburgh market can catch the show later that evening on the Steelers YouTube channel.
• Steelers.com and the Steelers Official Mobile App take on a new draft-themed design for the week, making draft information and content more accessible.
• Fans are encouraged to download the Steelers Official Mobile App to have easy access to Steelers draft content on their phone. Don't forget to turn on push notifications to get all of the latest draft updates and news delivered to your home screen. Turn on push within the app through the "More" menu, under "Settings" and "Notifications"
• Make sure you take part in the YinzChat Draft Challenge, presented by UPMC. Beginning on Tuesday, April 26th through Saturday, April 30th, you can answer draft-related trivia and predictive questions each day for your chance to win daily autographed items and be eligible to win the grand prize, a 2022 Home Opener VIP Experience, which includes airfare, game tickets, and an autographed helmet by the Steelers No. 1 Draft Pick. You can also follow @YinzChat on Twitter.
• Get draft-related emails delivered to your inbox by SIGNING UP HERE.
NFL Draft TV Coverage:
Round 1: Thursday, April 28 (8-11:30 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Rounds 2 & 3: Friday, April 29 (7-11:30 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 (12-7 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
2022 Steelers NFL Draft Selections:
First Round – 20th pick overall
Second Round –20th pick in round (52nd pick overall)
Third Round – 20th pick in round (84th pick overall)
Fourth Round – 33rd pick in round (138th overall - Compensatory pick)
(Original pick traded to Miami Dolphins during 2021 NFL Draft)
Fifth Round – No pick (traded to New York Jets in Avery Williamson trade)
Sixth Round –30th pick in round (208th pick overall - from Kansas City Chiefs via Melvin Ingram trade – conditional)
(Original pick traded to Jacksonville Jaguars in Joe Schobert trade)
Seventh Round – 4th pick in round (225th pick overall – from New York Jets via Avery Williamson trade)
20th pick in round (241st pick overall)