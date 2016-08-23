Williams signed to new three-year contract

If there is one thing linebacker Vince Williams loves, it's playing football. And he will be doing that for several more years in black and gold.

Williams, who is in his fourth season, signed a new three-year contract that will keep him with the Steelers through the 2018 season.

Williams came to the Steelers as a sixth round draft pick in 2013. He played in 15 games his rookie season, recording five tackles in his first NFL game. He made his first start against the Minnesota Vikings in London, finishing with a career-high 10 tackles. Williams started 11 games his rookie season, finishing with 42 solo tackles.

Williams, who has played in 47 games and started 13 of them, has become a steady, dependable component of the linebacker corps. He has 85 career solo stops, adding a half sack and two fumble recoveries. Williams also has 26 special teams tackles.