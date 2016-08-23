Transactions

Williams signed to new three-year contract

Aug 23, 2016 at 11:06 AM

If there is one thing linebacker Vince Williams loves, it's playing football. And he will be doing that for several more years in black and gold.

Williams, who is in his fourth season, signed a new three-year contract that will keep him with the Steelers through the 2018 season.

Williams came to the Steelers as a sixth round draft pick in 2013. He played in 15 games his rookie season, recording five tackles in his first NFL game. He made his first start against the Minnesota Vikings in London, finishing with a career-high 10 tackles. Williams started 11 games his rookie season, finishing with 42 solo tackles.

Williams, who has played in 47 games and started 13 of them, has become a steady, dependable component of the linebacker corps. He has 85 career solo stops, adding a half sack and two fumble recoveries. Williams also has 26 special teams tackles.

Williams teammates were quick to react, including Cam Heyward. Williams replied to Heyward, promising dinner at Chipotle is on him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

