Who rules the North?

The Steelers may be off this weekend, but there's still plenty to keep an eye on during their bye.

Intriguing matchups around the NFL include:

1 p.m.

Dolphins (0-5) at Bills (4-1): Miami is up next on the Steelers' schedule, at 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Heinz Field, and Buffalo will visit on Nov. 15.

The Dolphins are coming off a 17-16 loss to the Redskins last Sunday that included a failed two-point conversion attempt with 10 seconds left in regulation. Miami has been outscored 180-42 on the season and is ranked No. 31 in the NFL in total offense and No. 32 in total defense.

The Bills' only loss was a 16-10 setback against the Patriots on Sept. 29 at Buffalo. Buffalo is No. 10 in total offense and No. 3 in total defense and hasn't allowed more than 17 points in a game.

Vikings (4-2) at Lions (2-2-1): Detroit has dropped two straight in the wake of Monday night's controversial, 23-22 loss at Green Bay. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is 87 passing yards shy of becoming the fastest player in NFL history to amass 40,000 for his career (147 games).

Minnesota is 1-2 away from home but won its last road outing, 28-10, on Oct. 6 at the New York Football Giants. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has four touchdown passes, no interceptions and a passer rating of 119.9 in two career starts at Detroit. The Vikings are No. 5 in total defense.

4:05 p.m.

Ravens (4-2) at Seahawks (5-1): Seattle has already beaten Cincinnati (21-20), the Steelers (28-26) and Cleveland (32-28 last Sunday in Cleveland) and is positioned to complete an AFC North Division sweep. Russell Wilson is the fourth quarterback in NFL history to compile a passer rating of 100-plus in the first six games of a season. The Seahawks are No. 5 in the NFL in total offense.

The Ravens lead the NFL in rushing offense and total offense. Quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 152 yards and threw for 236 in Baltimore's 23-17 win over Cincinnati last Sunday. Jackson is the second quarterback in NFL history with 200-plus passing yards and 150-plus rushing yards in a game, including playoffs.

4:25 p.m.

Saints (5-1) at Bears (3-2): Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is 4-0 as a starter for New Orleans this season since taking over after Drew Brees was injured in a 27-9 loss on Sept. 15 at the Los Angeles Rams. Wide receiver Michael Thomas leads the NFL in receptions (374) and is second in receiving yards (4,306) since 2016. The Saints are No. 10 in total defense.

Linebacker Khalil Mack has 10 sacks, eight tackles for a loss and six forced fumbles in nine career home games with Chicago. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky hasn't played since suffering a shoulder injury on Sept. 29 against Minnesota but was full go at the outset of practice last week. The Bears are No. 30 in total offense and No. 6 in total defense.

8:20 p.m.

Eagles (3-3) at Cowboys (3-3): Dallas has dropped three in a row following a 3-0 start, including a 24-22 decision last Sunday at the New York Jets. Running back Ezekiel Elliott had 152 yards from scrimmage against the Jets (105 rushing, 47 receiving) and has averaged 167 per game in four career games against Philadelphia. The Cowboys are No. 2 in total offense and No. 9 in total defense.