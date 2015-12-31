Wheaton determined to get it right next time

In the immediate aftermath, Markus Wheaton blamed himself.

"I didn't make the play," the Steelers' wide receiver had said in the locker room at M&T Bank Stadium minutes after a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on fourth-and-15 from the Steelers' 37-yard line had fallen incomplete with 1:53 remaining against the Ravens.

After further review, Wheaton's opinion remained unchanged.

"We needed me to make the play and I didn't," he said. "It is what it is."

What it was last Sunday, with the Ravens' game hanging in the balance, was a 50-50 ball that Wheaton almost came down with but didn't, one that may or may not have been deflected ever so slightly by cornerback Shareece Wright in the vicinity of the Baltimore 35.

"When I watched it (on tape) I don't think (Wright) got a hand on the ball," Wheaton maintained. "He flashed by, he made a good play but I don't think he touched it. He made it difficult because he flashed at the last second. But at the end of the day it's just about figuring out how to make the play.

"Nobody really wants to hear the excuses and why you didn't make the play. You just have to figure out how to make it. If it comes down to something like that next time I have to make it."

Wright "flashed" by going up for the ball with Wheaton and reaching with his left arm to either knock the ball down or at the very least impede Wheaton's vision.

Wheaton also thought, after his video review, that he needed to be a little more precise at the beginning of his route as well as at its conclusion.