What the Linebackers said at the Combine

On versatility compared to some of the other top defenders in the draft this year:**

"My versatility helps me in a lot of ways. If you have a guy who can rush the passer, as well as drop in coverage- that covers two of the big issues on the defense."

On how much performance against Ohio State helped:

"A lot, especially being the first game of the season. It helped with the stage, I feel like there was

a lot of people watching that game. It helped me tremendously."

On what he can prove here that he hasn't shown already on film:

"I can show that I have good feet and good hands. Really, I feel I've shown all I could on film, and hopefully I can stamp it."

Lamin Barrow – Louisiana State University

On where he has improved since the Senior Bowl:

"I think I've improved tremendously with my coverage. Going into the Senior Bowl, it was a question of how good do I move in open space and can I run with some of these fast slot receivers? And I think I did a good job that week of just getting down there and making some plays and getting my hands on the ball and showing them I'm good in space. Since then, I went to the Senior Bowl at about 228, 229. I've gained almost 10 pounds since then of muscle, got my speed up a little bit. I'm just anxious and happy to be here and ready to showcase my talents."

On if pass coverage is something he needs to work on:

"It's definitely something I need to work on but I think it's becoming one of my strengths and I grew on it a lot during the Senior Bowl. I'm multiple and versatile and I just want to get a chance to show that."