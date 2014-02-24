What the D-Line said at the Combine

The defensive line has wrapped up their on-field work at the NFL Combine. Most of the players talk while at the combine, and below is what a few of the defensive linemen had to say.

Jadeveon Clowney – University of South Carolina

On playing end or linebacker: "It doesn't matter to me, hand in the dirt, hand down. The scheme I played in in South Carolina, my hand was always down but I believe I can play standing up also."

On who the best tackle he went against: "I went against a lot of tough tackles in the SEC. When you play in the SEC you are going to get the best game against everybody, and being the guy, I got everybody's top game. There are a lot of guys, my hat's off to them, next year anyways. I hope they will do good in the draft also."

On why he should you go No. 1 over the QBs: "The Super Bowl, defense won that game, shut them down, shut them out. It takes defense to win championships hands down. You had a great quarterback in Peyton Manning, hats off to him also, but defense wins the Super Bowl."

Jackson Jeffcoat – University of TexasOn how he best describes his game: "I can give you speed and I can surprise guys with some power. I have strength in my lower body and arms. I can get underneath a guy and use my leverage. I feel like I'm a guy that would be a positive influence in the locker room because I get along with guys well. So there won't be any problems with that or off-the-field problems."

On if his father, (former NFL defensive lineman Jim Jeffcoat) taught him pass-rush moves: "He started teaching me a little stuff in high school. I started playing in sixth grade. I had to beg him to let me play because he didn't want me to play until high school. I really had to come to him to ask him. He didn't want all that banging and pounding on my body, that football was something I could pick up later. He wanted me to pick up my movement from basketball, soccer and baseball at a young age."

On how much it helped to have his dad play defensive end in the NFL: "It helped a lot. He was able to teach me a lot of stuff. People think he was teaching me stuff when I was young, but really, he didn't want to teach me too much because he wanted everything I do to be natural."