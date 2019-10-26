Week 8 Injury Report (Dolphins)

The Steelers wrapped up preparation for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field, and head into the game potentially the healthiest they have been since the season began.
Almost everyone who is on the injury report was a full participant in practice on Saturday, including Mark Barron (hamstring). Barron was full on Thursday but limited on Friday. Barron is however listed as questionable for Monday night.
Also questionable are Jaylen Samuels (knee) and Ulysees Gilbert, who was added to the injury report for the first time on Saturday with a back injury.
Jaylen Sameuls (knee), James Washington (shoulder), Vance McDonald (shoulder), Mike Hilton (calf), Joe Haden (groin), Mason Rudolph (concussion) and Steve Nelson (groin) were all full participants for the third consecutive day. JuJu Smith-Schuster, who missed practice on Thursday with an illness, and T.J. Watt (groin), who was also limited on Thursday, were also full participants for the second straight day.
"I am close enough to hopefully be able to play this week," said Watt. "I am happy to be out here, practicing with these guys, and excited to play on Monday."
While Samuels is questionable, just the fact that he has returned to practice as quickly as he has since having his knee scoped is impressive.
"I am just getting better every day," said Samuels. "They told me how long I could miss, and it was like a month. I knew my body was a fast healer. I knew if I could push myself hard, I could be back sooner. That is what I have been doing. I have been going hard these last two weeks. I feel pretty good. I feel real good. I am still just trying to be cautious.
"The bye week came at a perfect time. I am taking it day-by-day, taking it slowly, still working. Still trying to get back to 100. I am close, real close."
Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 8
Game Status
LB Mark Barron (Hamstring) - Questionable
RB Jaylen Samuels (Knee) - Full
LB Ulysees Gilbert III (Back) - Questionable
Saturday, October 26
QB Mason Rudolph (Concussion) - Full
FB Roosevelt Nix (Knee) - Full
LB Mark Barron (Hamstring) - Full
LB T.J. Watt (Abdomen) - Full
RB Jaylen Samuels (Knee) -Full
WR James Washington (Shoulder) - Full
CB Mike Hilton (Calf) - Full
CB Steve Nelson (Groin) - Full
TE Vance McDonald (Shoulder) - Full
CB Joe Haden (Groin) - Full
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Illness) - Full
LB Ulysees Gilbert III (Back) - Limited
Friday, October 25
QB Mason Rudolph (Concussion) - Full
FB Roosevelt Nix (Knee) - Full
LB Mark Barron (Hamstring) - Limited
LB T.J. Watt (Abdomen) - Full
RB Jaylen Samuels (Knee) -Full
WR James Washington (Shoulder) - Full
CB Mike Hilton (Calf) - Full
CB Steve Nelson (Groin) - Full
TE Vance McDonald (Shoulder) - Full
CB Joe Haden (Groin) - Full
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Illness) - Full
Thursday, October 24
QB Mason Rudolph (Concussion) - Full
FB Roosevelt Nix (Knee) - Full
LB Mark Barron (Hamstring) - Full
LB T.J. Watt (Abdomen) - Limited
RB Jaylen Samuels (Knee) -Full
WR James Washington (Shoulder) - Full
CB Mike Hilton (Calf) - Full
CB Steve Nelson (Groin) - Full
TE Vance McDonald (Shoulder) - Full
CB Joe Haden (Groin) - Full
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Illness) - DNP
Miami Dolphins Participation/Injury Report, Week 8
Game Status
CB Xavien Howard (Knee) - Questionable
S Reshad Jones (Chest) - Out
C Daniel Kilgore (Knee) - Out
CB Chris Lammons (Ankle/Toe) - Questionable
DE Avery Moss (Ankle) - Questionable
CB Nik Needham (Foot) - Questionable
Saturday, October 26
G/T Jesse Davis (Elbow) - Full
WR Jakeem Grant (Hamstring) - Full
LB Trent Harris (Foot) - Full
CB Xavien Howard (Knee) - Limited
S Reshad Jones (Chest) - DNP
C Daniel Kilgore (Knee) - DNP
CB Chris Lammons (Ankle/Toe) - Limited
S Bobby McCain (Shoulder) - Limited
DE Avery Moss (Ankle) - Limited
CB Nik Needham (Foot) - Full
QB Josh Rosen (Neck) - Full
T J'Marcus Webb (Shin) - Full
WR Albert Wilson (Hip) - Full
Friday, October 25
G/T Jesse Davis (Elbow) - Full
WR Jakeem Grant (Hamstring) - Full
LB Trent Harris (Foot) - Limited
CB Xavien Howard (Knee) - Limited
S Reshad Jones (Chest) - DNP
C Daniel Kilgore (Knee) - DNP
CB Chris Lammons (Ankle/Toe) - Limited
S Bobby McCain (Shoulder) - Limited
DE Avery Moss (Ankle) - Limited
CB Nik Needham (Foot) - Full
QB Josh Rosen (Neck) - Full
T J'Marcus Webb (Shin) - Full
WR Albert Wilson (Hip) - Full
Thursday, October 24
G Shaq Calhoun (Illness) - Limited
G/T Jesse Davis (Elbow) - Full
WR Jakeem Grant (Hamstring) - Full
LB Trent Harris (Foot) - Limited
CB Xavien Howard (Knee) - Limited
S Reshad Jones (Chest) - DNP
C Daniel Kilgore (Knee) - DNP
CB Chris Lammons (Ankle/Toe) - Limited
S Bobby McCain (Shoulder) - Limited
DE Avery Moss (Ankle) - Limited
QB Josh Rosen (Neck) - Limited
T J'Marcus Webb (Shin) - Full
CB Ken Webster (Illness) - Limited
WR Albert Wilson (Hip) - Full