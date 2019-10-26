Week 8 Injury Report (Dolphins)

The Steelers wrapped up preparation for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field, and head into the game potentially the healthiest they have been since the season began.

Almost everyone who is on the injury report was a full participant in practice on Saturday, including Mark Barron (hamstring). Barron was full on Thursday but limited on Friday. Barron is however listed as questionable for Monday night.

Also questionable are Jaylen Samuels (knee) and Ulysees Gilbert, who was added to the injury report for the first time on Saturday with a back injury.

Jaylen Sameuls (knee), James Washington (shoulder), Vance McDonald (shoulder), Mike Hilton (calf), Joe Haden (groin), Mason Rudolph (concussion) and Steve Nelson (groin) were all full participants for the third consecutive day. JuJu Smith-Schuster, who missed practice on Thursday with an illness, and T.J. Watt (groin), who was also limited on Thursday, were also full participants for the second straight day.

"I am close enough to hopefully be able to play this week," said Watt. "I am happy to be out here, practicing with these guys, and excited to play on Monday."

While Samuels is questionable, just the fact that he has returned to practice as quickly as he has since having his knee scoped is impressive.

"I am just getting better every day," said Samuels. "They told me how long I could miss, and it was like a month. I knew my body was a fast healer. I knew if I could push myself hard, I could be back sooner. That is what I have been doing. I have been going hard these last two weeks. I feel pretty good. I feel real good. I am still just trying to be cautious.