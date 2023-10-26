Week 8 Blog: Back at it

Division of labor: Veteran Patrick Peterson played outside cornerback and an inside position in the six-defensive backs "dime" defense last Sunday in Los Angeles, as has been his habit. But he also played nickel cornerback and safety and even blitzed from the slot on occasion.

Peterson did so much he lost track of from where he was doing it from snap to snap.

"I just remember I was all over the place," he said. "That's the only thing I can remember so I don't know what my exact snap count was at the different positions. But it did feel good to be kind of utilized in many different positions on the field."

It was the multi-faceted role Peterson had envisioned all along upon signing with the Steelers.

"No doubt about it," Peterson said. "And as Coach (Mike Tomlin) said in his interview, the flexibility of me is going o be very key for us going forward."

Peterson wearing as many hats as he did against the Rams coincided with rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. playing a season-high 53 defensive snaps (a season-high 78 percent) as an outside cornerback in the base defense and the sub-packages.

Porter had played what at the time had been a season-high 28 defensive snaps (a season-high 40 percent) in the Steelers' 17-10 victory over the Ravens on Oct. 8.

His interception of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the end zone in the fourth quarter helped spark the Steelers' comeback against Baltimore and, in Peterson's estimation, helped accelerate Porter's development.

"I'd probably say the 'pick' for sure," Peterson maintained. "Any time a young defensive back is able to get their hands on the football, just that excitement and that confidence level just goes through the roof. You could just tell from that moment on that it's starting to slow down for him and it's coming to him, the game is starting to come to him.

"It's a beautiful thing to see. I always love to see young guys making plays because you need that confidence to play at a high level. You need that swagger to play at a high level. If you don't you can kind of get lost by the wayside. But Joey doesn't shy any confidence in himself at all."

Peterson isn't sure how what happened in Los Angeles will affect the way the labor is divided in the secondary on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium against Jacksonville.

But he has his suspicions.

"That's Coach's decision, we'll see," Peterson said. "Honestly, Coach always says if it's not broke, don't fix it. I imagine that we'll probably go into the game similar, with the same lineup that we had. You guys will have to wait and see what happens."