Week 2 Blog: Staying consistent is the key

Stepping up: There is no official word yet on the injury to linebacker T.J. Watt, but there is one thing Cameron Heyward knows.

No matter what the news is, the defense will be ready to step up and do whatever they have to.

"I don't know what all the details are, but we'll rally around him, make sure guys step up in the meantime and whenever he gets back to us, we'll be ready," said Heyward on Monday. "That's part of the game. Even when I got injured, it's unfortunate for the player, but the rest of the team has to step up."

Heyward has been a consistent leader on the Steelers defense and said his job is simply to keep doing his job. He doesn't want to take on too much responsibility because he knows you can lose focus in those situations.

"I stay consistent in what I do," said Heyward. "I can't change who I am or try to do too much because that puts the defense at a disadvantage. When you talk about stepping up, it's about another guy being put into a position that he's gotta do what he's gotta do. He's gotta make the plays, be in the right gaps. T.J. does some abnormal things that not a lot of other people can. We just have to be sound in our alignments and technique."

One player who was called upon in game against the Bengals was linebacker Malik Reed, who was acquired via a trade with the Denver Broncos in late August. Reed ended up playing 32% of the defensive snaps on Sunday against the Bengals, including stepping in when Watt was injured in game.

"He is trying to get the lay of the land, understand what is going on," said Heyward. "He has had success elsewhere. He knows how to rush the passer. And he is able to communicate. When you have those things, you are off to a good start."

Another player who stepped up on Sunday was linebacker Alex Highsmith. He finished the game with three sacks after not seeing any action in the preseason due to injury.