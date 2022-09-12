Week 2 Blog: Staying consistent is the key

Monday, September 12
Stepping up: There is no official word yet on the injury to linebacker T.J. Watt, but there is one thing Cameron Heyward knows.
No matter what the news is, the defense will be ready to step up and do whatever they have to.
"I don't know what all the details are, but we'll rally around him, make sure guys step up in the meantime and whenever he gets back to us, we'll be ready," said Heyward on Monday. "That's part of the game. Even when I got injured, it's unfortunate for the player, but the rest of the team has to step up."
Heyward has been a consistent leader on the Steelers defense and said his job is simply to keep doing his job. He doesn't want to take on too much responsibility because he knows you can lose focus in those situations.
"I stay consistent in what I do," said Heyward. "I can't change who I am or try to do too much because that puts the defense at a disadvantage. When you talk about stepping up, it's about another guy being put into a position that he's gotta do what he's gotta do. He's gotta make the plays, be in the right gaps. T.J. does some abnormal things that not a lot of other people can. We just have to be sound in our alignments and technique."
One player who was called upon in game against the Bengals was linebacker Malik Reed, who was acquired via a trade with the Denver Broncos in late August. Reed ended up playing 32% of the defensive snaps on Sunday against the Bengals, including stepping in when Watt was injured in game.
"He is trying to get the lay of the land, understand what is going on," said Heyward. "He has had success elsewhere. He knows how to rush the passer. And he is able to communicate. When you have those things, you are off to a good start."
Another player who stepped up on Sunday was linebacker Alex Highsmith. He finished the game with three sacks after not seeing any action in the preseason due to injury.
"I thought Alex played really good," said Heyward. "It's a testament to his ability to condition himself while he was injured. He stayed locked in. The year before he dealt with an injury, and it hindered him going into the season. I thought this year he was ready for this moment."
Feeling it: A plethora of emotions went through Steelers Nation during Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and it was the same for those on the sidelines.
While some handled it without blinking, others felt the same emotions as those watching the game from the edge of their seats.
"We're built for anything that comes our way," said defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. "It might not always be pretty. It might have you on the edge of your seat, but for us we treat it as football."
On the other hand, offensive guard Kevin Dotson said he was feeling the emotions.
"It was something that had your stomach hurting for a time," said Dotson. "You wanted it to be over, but you were so into it you were just going with it."
Off and running: Rookie running back Jaylen Warren was asked to step into a key role when the game was on the line against the Bengals on Sunday.
Starting running back Najee Harris left the game with a foot injury with 1:44 to play in regulation. With Harris on the sideline, it was Warren who would step into the spot in overtime to do whatever was asked.
"They prepare me to be in that position," said Warren. "Anything can happen in the football game. They put me at RB2 and expect me to step up. When that happened, I had to go in and execute."
Warren has no idea what Harris' status will be when the Steelers host the New England Patriots in the home opener. He just knows he will be ready for whatever is asked of him.
"I don't think it changes anything," said Warren. "They do a good job of preparing us for the moment, so we don't get big-eyed or shocked when this happens. We just adapt."
