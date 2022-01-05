Week 18 Injury Report (Ravens)

The Steelers began their preparation on Wednesday for this week's regular season finale, an AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens that is a must win to keep the team's playoff hopes alive.

Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. didn't practice after suffering an ankle injury against the Browns on Monday night. In addition, guard Trai Turner also missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury and linebacker Buddy Johnson was sidelined, still dealing with a foot injury that had him miss Monday night's game.

"We'll monitor those guys and let their participation (in practice) and the quality of their participation be our guide in terms of planning as we push through the week," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, safety Terrell Edmunds and center Kendrick Green were all limited.

Related news: The Steelers got some good and bad news on Wednesday. First the bad news. The team placed cornerback Joe Haden on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Haden has started 11 games this season, missing Week 2 with a groin injury and Weeks 11-14 with a foot injury.

In addition, defensive coordinator Keith Butler was placed in the COVID protocol.

On the good news side, the team activated six players from the list, including offensive tackle Zach Banner, linebacker Devin Bush, defensive back Arthur Maulet, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive end Chris Wormley.