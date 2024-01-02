Week 18 Blog: Watt gives credit where credit is due

Tuesday, January 2
Giving credit where credit is due: After three straight losses, the Steelers have turned things around the last two games and found themselves right back in the playoff hunt.
And defensive captain and team MVP T.J. Watt puts the credit on one person and one person only.
Coach Mike Tomlin.
Watt was asked point blank what he attributes the team's resilience to the last few weeks, and his answer was to the point.
"Mike Tomlin," said Watt. "I've said this my whole career here. Never too high, never too low, always consistent. The team meetings are incredible. Everybody, I wish they had a chance to sit in those team meetings. And I think it's just him giving a great message to us and running with it. And guys having true belief in this locker room and the guys in it.
"There's been a lot of outside noise, but at the end of the day the guys have been working their (tails) off and trusting in each other and it doesn't matter how depleted we are. We understand that's happening all over the league. But if we want to win games, it's going to take the guys in this building.
"We've really taken and run with it. I think none of that is possible without Mike T at the top."
Watt has only played for Tomlin, but both of his brothers, J.J. Watt and Derek Watt, have played for other coaches and he has plenty of friends around the league who have as well.
He knows how lucky he is.
"You hear bits and pieces and obviously, I've had brothers who've been in different places," said Watt. "I just I feel like I truly understand how fortunate I am in this line of work to have a leader like him at the helm and I don't take it for granted. Definitely a lot of life lessons and a lot of football lessons learned in those meetings."
Taking care of business: Pat Freiermuth completely understands the scenario the Steelers are in this week when it comes to their postseason chances, but he also knows there is one thing the team has to focus on.
And that is handling their business.
"We have to handle our business first," said Freiermuth. "It doesn't matter the other outcome unless we win. Full focus toward Baltimore on Saturday and we go from there."
The Steelers are the first team out of the gate this week, playing Saturday at 4:30 against the Ravens.
After that, it will be wait-and-see depending on how things play out.
"I will definitely watch," said Freiermuth of the other games. "Hopefully we win and we'll go from there."
It won't be an easy task though.
The Ravens are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and are loaded on defense.
"They speak for themselves," said Freiermuth. "They are the No. 1 seed in the AFC for a reason. Great defense. Talented all around.
"I missed the game earlier in the year (injured). I am excited to go out there and compete against Baltimore. It's always a battle when we play them, and I am looking forward to it."
The key will be continuing to play the way they have over the past two weeks when the offense has put up 30 or more points in two games.
"We've been able to stay on schedule," said Freiermuth. "We've been able to run the ball with success. We've been able to execute our routes. It's all coming together. It has to come together one more time in the regular season on Saturday and hopefully we get an opportunity in the postseason."
Not taking it for granted: Linebacker T.J. Watt was voted the Steelers Most Valuable Player on Tuesday, the fourth time the former first-round pick and AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year has earned the honor.
And it's not something he takes lightly.
"Anytime my peers see the amount of work I am putting in and show respect for what I'm trying to do is super gratifying," said Watt. "All you want is to have respect of the people that you work with day in and day out. Just continually trying to get better on and off the field as a leader to try to help this team anyway I possibly can.
"I'd be lying if I told you this didn't mean something to me. Doesn't matter how many times it is, each and every year I'm trying to find ways where I can get better.
"And I don't take this honor lightly at all."
Watt's numbers speak for themselves and are in the story about him winning the MVP award.
But he brings more to the table than just stats. He has a presence, something younger players and veterans notice, and a presence that's allowing him to enjoy what he is doing more now than ever in his career.
"I'm able to live in the moment more and be present," said Watt. "I don't have those blackout moments. I am able to actually enjoy things. Slow things down and realize in the moment how special they are and things like that. It's just a fun moment in my career."
Watt was hampered by injuries during the 2022 season, the only year he didn't win the MVP award in the last five years. But this year, and yes knock on wood, he has been out there, game in and game out.
"I think luck is a huge factor of it first and foremost," said Watt. "Secondly, I've done a good job of just learning from my mistakes and my successes from staying healthy and keeping healthy. Talking to many guys who have done it before and not being too stubborn. I think is a big thing of learning and trusting my body and what works best for me.
"All those things are kind of self-reflective over the years. I'm not 24-years-old anymore. I need to find out what works best for me as far as a focus and mental preparation standpoint. I feel like I found a good groove. But I'd be lying to you if I said luck wasn't a factor for sure."
Steelers-Ravens game details: The NFL has released the date and time of the Steelers Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. The game will air on ABC/ESPN.
This will be the second time the two teams will face each other this season, the Steelers winning the Week 5 matchup at Acrisure Stadium, 17-10.
The Steelers (9-7) are still in the playoff hunt after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 30-23, at Luman Field on Sunday.
Steelers playoff scenarios: The Steelers remain in the playoff hunt with one game remaining, but they need some help along the way.
First and foremost, and the main thing on the mind of those in the Steelers locker room, is defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
If the Steelers win, they will need a few other things to play out.
If the Miami Dolphins (11-5) defeat the Buffalo Bills (10-6), or the Tennessee Titans (5-11) defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) or they tie, combined with a Steelers win, the black and gold would earn a playoff berth.
The Steelers could also earn a playoff spot if they win, the Bills win and the Jaguars win, but the Houston Texans-Indianapolis Colts game ends in a tie. The Texans and Colts are both 9-7.
Here is the full breakdown of the scenarios:
1. Steelers win and Indianapolis-Houston tie Or
2. Steelers win and Buffalo loss Or
3. Steelers win and Jacksonville loss/tie Or
4. Steelers tie and Indianapolis and Houston do not tie and Jacksonville loss Or
5. (Even with a Steelers loss) Indianapolis and Houston do not tie, Jacksonville loss and Denver win.
While you are here, vote for Cam: Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is the Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It's the sixth time Heyward has been nominated for the award.
This year, fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.
The WPMOY Charity Challenge runs from December 5 – January 8, and January 2 and January 3 are "Double Days" meaning each hashtag mention via X on these days will be counted twice
There are multiple ways that fans can vote for Cam to win the WPMOY Charity Challenge:
Any use of the hashtag and directions below on X (formerly Twitter) will count as votes for Heyward:
WPMOYChallenge + Cam Heyward
WPMOYChallenge + @CamHeyward
WPMOYChallenge + Heyward
Any repost on X of a post containing the above hashtag + name
New this year, fans can vote via NFL.com/ManoftheYear. Votes via this URL on the "Double Days" will also be counted twice.
The winner of the challenge will receive $35,000 for their charity.
In addition, fans can further amplify their support of Heyward by participating in an exciting campaign by Alltroo – an online fundraising platform started by former NFL tight end and 3-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, Kyle Rudolph. Through Alltroo, fans can support Heyward by entering an online fundraiser customized by each player for the chance to win special prizes and experiences, such as meet and greets, game tickets, sideline passes and more. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised through Alltroo's campaign will directly support the nominee's non-profit/charity of choice. For more information visit https://alltroo.com/manoftheyear/.
