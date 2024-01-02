Week 18 Blog: Watt gives credit where credit is due

Not taking it for granted: Linebacker T.J. Watt was voted the Steelers Most Valuable Player on Tuesday, the fourth time the former first-round pick and AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year has earned the honor.

And it's not something he takes lightly.

"Anytime my peers see the amount of work I am putting in and show respect for what I'm trying to do is super gratifying," said Watt. "All you want is to have respect of the people that you work with day in and day out. Just continually trying to get better on and off the field as a leader to try to help this team anyway I possibly can.

"I'd be lying if I told you this didn't mean something to me. Doesn't matter how many times it is, each and every year I'm trying to find ways where I can get better.



"And I don't take this honor lightly at all."

Watt's numbers speak for themselves and are in the story about him winning the MVP award.

But he brings more to the table than just stats. He has a presence, something younger players and veterans notice, and a presence that's allowing him to enjoy what he is doing more now than ever in his career.

"I'm able to live in the moment more and be present," said Watt. "I don't have those blackout moments. I am able to actually enjoy things. Slow things down and realize in the moment how special they are and things like that. It's just a fun moment in my career."

Watt was hampered by injuries during the 2022 season, the only year he didn't win the MVP award in the last five years. But this year, and yes knock on wood, he has been out there, game in and game out.

"I think luck is a huge factor of it first and foremost," said Watt. "Secondly, I've done a good job of just learning from my mistakes and my successes from staying healthy and keeping healthy. Talking to many guys who have done it before and not being too stubborn. I think is a big thing of learning and trusting my body and what works best for me.