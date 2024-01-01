Steelers-Ravens game time announced

The NFL has released the date and time of the Steelers Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. The game will air on ABC/ESPN.
This will be the second time the two teams will face each other this season, the Steelers winning the Week 5 matchup at Acrisure Stadium, 17-10.
The Steelers (9-7) are still in the playoff hunt after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 30-23, at Luman Field on Sunday.
While you are here, vote for Cam: Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is the Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It's the sixth time Heyward has been nominated for the award.
This year, fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.
The WPMOY Charity Challenge runs from December 5 – January 8, and January 2 and January 3 are "Double Days" meaning each hashtag mention via X on these days will be counted twice
There are multiple ways that fans can vote for Cam to win the WPMOY Charity Challenge:
Any use of the hashtag and directions below on X (formerly Twitter) will count as votes for Heyward:
WPMOYChallenge + Cam Heyward
WPMOYChallenge + @CamHeyward
WPMOYChallenge + Heyward
Any repost on X of a post containing the above hashtag + name
New this year, fans can vote via NFL.com/ManoftheYear. Votes via this URL on the "Double Days" will also be counted twice.
The winner of the challenge will receive $35,000 for their charity.
In addition, fans can further amplify their support of Heyward by participating in an exciting campaign by Alltroo – an online fundraising platform started by former NFL tight end and 3-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, Kyle Rudolph. Through Alltroo, fans can support Heyward by entering an online fundraiser customized by each player for the chance to win special prizes and experiences, such as meet and greets, game tickets, sideline passes and more. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised through Alltroo's campaign will directly support the nominee's non-profit/charity of choice. For more information visit https://alltroo.com/manoftheyear/.