Steelers-Ravens game time announced

While you are here, vote for Cam: Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is the Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It's the sixth time Heyward has been nominated for the award.

This year, fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

The WPMOY Charity Challenge runs from December 5 – January 8, and January 2 and January 3 are "Double Days" meaning each hashtag mention via X on these days will be counted twice

There are multiple ways that fans can vote for Cam to win the WPMOY Charity Challenge:

Any use of the hashtag and directions below on X (formerly Twitter) will count as votes for Heyward:

WPMOYChallenge + Cam Heyward

WPMOYChallenge + @CamHeyward

WPMOYChallenge + Heyward

Any repost on X of a post containing the above hashtag + name

New this year, fans can vote via NFL.com/ManoftheYear. Votes via this URL on the "Double Days" will also be counted twice.

The winner of the challenge will receive $35,000 for their charity.