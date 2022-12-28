Week 17 Injury Report (Ravens)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, practicing inside at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Among those not practicing were safety Terrell Edmunds (hamstring), tight end Pat Freiermuth, running back Najee Harris, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, linebacker Myles Jack (groin) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe), who were all excused for personal reasons/not injury related, while several are dealing with injuries in addition to the personal reasons.
In addition, cornerback Cameron Sutton didn't practice with a hamstring injury. Receiver Diontae Johnson was limited with a hip injury.
Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.
Witherspoon was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Dec. 3 after dealing with a hamstring injury for a good portion of the season.
"I have been going day by day," said Witherspoon. "I am excited to be healthy playing football. That is what I have been working for every single day and having the opportunity to be back out there and fly around with my brothers is everything to me.
"It felt great. I have been excited, antsy all week just knowing I had the opportunity to put on a helmet, cleats and see some football happening in front of me.
"I can help wherever they need me to. I don't have any parameters. Wherever they need me to step in and help this team win, I am going to be available."
Witherspoon has played in only four games this season, starting all four. He has 20 tackles, including 17 solo stops, two passes defensed and one interception this season.
In related news, the team placed linebacker Marcus Allen on the Reserve/Injured List on Tuesday. Allen suffered a biceps injury in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. The Steelers signed linebacker Tae Crowder to the 53-man roster off the New York Giants practice squad to take Allen's roster spot.
For the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't practice on Wednesday.
The full injury report is below.
Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 17
Wednesday, December 28
LB Myles Jack (Groin/Not Injury Related - Personal) - DNP
CB Cameron Sutton (Hamstring) - DNP
RB Najee Harris (Not Injury Related - Personal) - DNP
S Terrell Edmunds (Hamstring/Not Injury Related - Personal) - DNP
TE Pat Freiermuth (Not Injury Related - Personal) - DNP
DT Cameron Heyward (Not Injury Related - Personal) - DNP
DL Larry Ogunjobi (Toe/Not Injury Related - Personal) - DNP
WR Diontae Johnson (Toe) - LP
*Baltimore Ravens Participation/Injury Report, Week 17 *
Wednesday, December 28
DE Calais Campbell (Knee) - DNP
OL Trystan Colon (NIR – personal) - DNP
OLB Justin Houston (NIR – rest) - DNP
WR DeSean Jackson (Illness) - DNPQB Lamar Jackson (Knee) - DNP
T Morgan Moses (NIR – rest) - DNP
CB Marcus Peters (Calf) - DNP
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (Illness) - DNP
CB Kevon Seymour (Ankle) - Full
T Ronnie Stanley (NIR – rest) - LP
S Geno Stone (Hamstring) - LP
G Kevin Zeitler (NIR – rest) - DNP