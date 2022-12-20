Week 16 Injury Report (Raiders)

The Steelers didn't practice on Tuesday, but because they are playing on Saturday, they are required to provide a practice/injury report.

The report is simply an estimation, but during his press conference on Tuesday that estimation included good news at the quarterback position.

"As far as Kenny Pickett, I think the concussion component of where he is is behind us," said Tomlin. "I think he's got to check a box procedurally, but if we were to practice today, he'd be a full participant."

When asked if he anticipates starting Pickett this week, Tomlin's answer was simple.

"Yes," he said.

Tomlin also expanded on some other injuries players are dealing with, none of them serious.

"I'll talk a little speculation regarding some injury," said Tomlin. "Terrell Edmunds has a hamstring that could slow him at early portions of the week, but we don't expect it to be a deal as we get later in the week. Diontae Johnson has a little turf toe. Derek Watt has an ankle. None of those guys we expect to extend into the latter part of the week."