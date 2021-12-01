Week 13 Injury Report (Ravens)

The Steelers began preparation for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, and they got some good news on the injury front as they worked at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) was a full participant, as was long snapper Christian Kuntz (hip). Both were injured against the Bengals on Sunday.

Joe Haden has the potential of returning to the field this week after missing the last two games, but he missed practice on Wednesday dealing with a knee injury.

Linebacker Robert Spillane missed practice with a knee sprain he suffered against the Bengals. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder) and offensive tackle Zach Banner (illness) didn't practice. Guard Trai Turner also didn't practice, a coach's decision.

Receiver Chase Claypool was limited with a toe injury.

On a related note, the Steelers placed offensive lineman Joe Haeg on the Reserve/COVID List. Haeg has played in eight games this season, starting one. Earlier this week linebacker T.J. Watt was placed on the Reserve/COVID List.