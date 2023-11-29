Week 13 Blog: Knowing their identity

Wednesday, November 29
Knowing their identity: Running back Najee Harris said on Wednesday he feels like the Steelers offense has their identity now.
And what is it?
"Running the ball," Harris simply stated.
And the numbers agree.
The last four weeks the Steelers ground game has put up big numbers. Over the last four games they have put up 166 yards, 205 yards, 102 yards and 153 yards on the ground.
"We were just executing really well," said Harris of this past week against the Bengals, when he had 15 carries for 99 yards. "We have our identity as an offense, so it's easier to play."
Harris said there was no major overhaul or anything like that this past week with the change at offensive coordinator. It was just a matter of interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner, offensive line coach Pat Meyers, and quarterbacks coach and play-caller Mike Sullivan all working together.
"It was good that Pat and Coach Faulk did a good job preparing us throughout the week," said Harris. "As a team we did a really good job with a lot of distractions outside. Us as an offense, going out there and executing, putting up the yardage.
"I tip my hat to us as a team. Pat, Sully and Coach Faulk getting us ready for the week, motivating us. Coach Faulk, his leadership there, deserves more talk."
And Harris was more than willing to give Faulkner more, sharing what he brings.
"Good leadership qualities," said Harris. "He gives really good examples of what exactly a team should be. I am not saying Coach (Matt) Canada didn't do that. This is no shot to him. But Coach Faulk just did a really good job being a leader, carrying that leadership mentality, placing it upon everybody, holding people accountable for stuff, good or bad, mistakes or not."
The key now is to not have any letdowns, to keep that identity flowing and to build on what they have been doing.
"Just keep executing, trusting the game plan, keep going out here and practicing," said Harris. "It starts with the little things. It starts at practice. That is the main thing. Just getting everybody healthy and knowing their roles."
On point: The Steelers offense had their best day of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, putting up 421 yards.
But there is one thing they know they need more of moving forward.
Points.
The offense accounted for only seven points in the 16-10 win, the other points all coming from Chris Boswell field goals.
But it's a step in the right direction for the offense and center Mason Cole is confident the points will come next.
"You can't force it," said Cole. "It's going to just have to happen. The points will come, and we know that. Luckily our defense has been playing lights out."
Cole had a good feeling about the game with interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner taking over and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan calling the plays. He said it was a smooth transition and while there is still work to be done, there were no major issues.
"I don't think there was any miscommunication out there," said Cole. "It was all good."
Cole thought the combination of Faulkner and Sullivan worked well leading into the game, and particularly on game day.
"They've been fantastic," said Cole. "Sully made an emphasis to get the plays in faster so we would have more time at the line of scrimmage. It felt like we had more time. It felt better."
The key now is going out and doing more of the same this week.
"There is only one way to prove it, go out on Sunday and do it again," said Cole. "Score more points. We have to put our heads down and work. There is still stuff to clean up, opportunities to be way better. We have a good challenge this week with Arizona and the challenges will continue as the year goes on."
Owning up: Receiver Diontae Johnson has taken some heat lately after a play in the Bengals game.
But on Wednesday, he said he spoke to his teammates about it and didn't hide from it.
The play happened in the first quarter, on third-and-two from the Bengals 15-yard line, when running back Jaylen Warren fumbled and it appeared Johnson just turned away from the play and the Bengals came away with the ball.
Coach Mike Tomlin was asked about it during his weekly press conference and he said he would give Johnson an opportunity to address it with his teammates.
He did just that on Wednesday.
"I addressed the situation to my teammates, and they know how I feel and how I can go about the situation next time," said Johnson. "I own up to it. I am not perfect. All I can do is move forward and play football. It was me owning up to what I did on Sunday to the team and letting them know it won't happen again. I didn't know the play was still going. If I could do it again, I would jump on the ball.
"Nobody is out there trying to mess up. I am human. I know what I've got to do. I am not perfect. I just want to make plays at the end of the day."
Johnson said that one play isn't something he should be defined by.
"That is not me as a player," said Johnson. "One play doesn't define me. It never will. I didn't come up playing football like that. Obviously, it looks bad on film. From here on out, going forward, just be smart, keep playing until the whistle blows."
The Steelers prepare for the Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals
Buying in: Diontae Johnson said there was a feeling last week leading into the Bengals game, an energy on the field and elsewhere as they prepared for the game under the guidance of interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner.
"Everybody is just buying in and wanting to win," said Johnson. "The coaches are going to come up with a great game plan. It's the same plays.
"We felt that all week. At practice the energy, locker room and on the field as well. It seemed to carry over to the game.
"We didn't score three touchdowns. That was our main goal."
What the offense was able to do though was put up 421 yards, topping the 400-yard mark for the first time in 59 games.
"I didn't know we had 400 yards. That's great. That's big," said Johnson. "We haven't done that for a while."
Pro Bowl voting is open: Steelers fans, it's time to vote. And make sure you do it early, and often.
For your favorite Steelers players that is.
Voting is now open for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the second year for the new-look games.
The traditional Pro Bowl game has been replaced by days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 4.
Leading into the game there will be fun-filled and unique skill competitions, giving fans a different look at all of the league's top players.
Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 25. A social aspect of voting will be available beginning on Dec. 11, so keep an eye out for that.
Cast your votes today.
Click on the links to go to the Steelers page and vote for players below as well.
Making moves: The Steelers signed receiver Jacob Copeland to the practice squad today and released defensive back Jalen Elliott.
This is Copeland's second stint on the Steelers practice squad this season. Copeland was signed to the practice squad ahead of the Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns and released on Oct. 3.
Copeland originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was released by the Titans, later signing with the Minnesota Vikings during training camp. Copeland was released prior to the start of the regular season.
Copeland played at the University of Maryland in 2022 where he caught 26 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns. He spent four seasons at the University of Florida where he had 86 receptions for 1,366 yards and nine touchdowns.
Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.