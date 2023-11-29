Week 13 Blog: Knowing their identity

Knowing their identity: Running back Najee Harris said on Wednesday he feels like the Steelers offense has their identity now.

And what is it?

"Running the ball," Harris simply stated.

And the numbers agree.

The last four weeks the Steelers ground game has put up big numbers. Over the last four games they have put up 166 yards, 205 yards, 102 yards and 153 yards on the ground.

"We were just executing really well," said Harris of this past week against the Bengals, when he had 15 carries for 99 yards. "We have our identity as an offense, so it's easier to play."

Harris said there was no major overhaul or anything like that this past week with the change at offensive coordinator. It was just a matter of interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner, offensive line coach Pat Meyers, and quarterbacks coach and play-caller Mike Sullivan all working together.

"It was good that Pat and Coach Faulk did a good job preparing us throughout the week," said Harris. "As a team we did a really good job with a lot of distractions outside. Us as an offense, going out there and executing, putting up the yardage.

"I tip my hat to us as a team. Pat, Sully and Coach Faulk getting us ready for the week, motivating us. Coach Faulk, his leadership there, deserves more talk."

And Harris was more than willing to give Faulkner more, sharing what he brings.

"Good leadership qualities," said Harris. "He gives really good examples of what exactly a team should be. I am not saying Coach (Matt) Canada didn't do that. This is no shot to him. But Coach Faulk just did a really good job being a leader, carrying that leadership mentality, placing it upon everybody, holding people accountable for stuff, good or bad, mistakes or not."

The key now is to not have any letdowns, to keep that identity flowing and to build on what they have been doing.