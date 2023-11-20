Week 12 Blog: Time to bounce back

Steelers making moves: The Steelers signed safety Trenton Thompson to the active roster from the practice squad and made other moves today, including placing defensive back Elijah Riley on the Reserve/Injured List.

Thompson was elevated for the Week 10 game against the Packers and the Week 11 game against the Browns.

Thompson was originally signed by the Steelers during training camp and added to the practice squad at the start of the regular season.

Thompson, who played at San Diego State, signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He played in 57 games at San Diego State, starting 31, and finished with 191 tackles, 125 of them solo stops, 12 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.

The team also signed two veterans to the practice squad, linebacker Myles Jack and safety Eric Rowe.

Jack, who was most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles before informing them he was going to retire before the start of the season, is no stranger to the Steelers, originally signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 offseason.

Jack spent one season with the Steelers before being released at the beginning of free agency in 2023. Jack played in 15 games in 2022, starting 13. He finished the season with a team-high 104 tackles, 61 of them solo stops. He had three tackles for a loss and three passes defensed.

Jack spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting 83 of the 89 games he played in with the Jaguars. In his six seasons he recorded 511 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

Jack led the Jaguars in tackles in 2021 with 108, including 62 solo stops. He also had three tackles for a loss and two quarterback hurries.

Rowe is an NFL veteran in his ninth season in the league.

He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has since spent time with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and most recently the Carolina Panthers.

Rowe played in 16 games for the Eagles his rookie season, starting five. He finished that season with 31 tackles, five passes defensed and an interception.

He was traded to the Patriots the following season, spending three seasons in New England. He played in 21 games, starting 12, and had 50 tackles and an interception.