Week 12 Blog: Time to bounce back

Monday, November 19
Time to bounce back: Center Mason Cole is no doubt disappointed with the outcome on Sunday, a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in a key AFC North matchup.
But there is one thing he knows.
There is no time to dwell on it because another AFC North game is right around the corner.
The Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium, and bouncing back fast is needed.
"A really tough loss yesterday, but when you look at the big scheme of things, we're 6-4," said Cole. "We lost a tight game yesterday, but we have so much football ahead of us.
"This race to get to the playoffs and win the division is still super tight. We have three more division games left. There are a lot of opportunities in front of us out there.
"We have to make the corrections, learn from yesterday, move forward and focus on Cincinnati and get the win there."
Cole feels the key factor to getting a win on Sunday is simple.
Go out and execute the game plan.
"There have been times this year we have executed at a high level," said Cole. "We just have to do it more consistently. We know we have the guys, the talent to do it. Guys just have to come ready to work, have a full grasp of the game plan and go out and execute on Sunday.
"It's not super complicated. It's just about winning football games. To do it you have to execute game plans, play good football and not have (mental errors).
"I think guys do a really good job of grasping the game plan, they just have to do go out and do it."
Steelers making moves: The Steelers signed safety Trenton Thompson to the active roster from the practice squad and made other moves today, including placing defensive back Elijah Riley on the Reserve/Injured List.
Thompson was elevated for the Week 10 game against the Packers and the Week 11 game against the Browns.
Thompson was originally signed by the Steelers during training camp and added to the practice squad at the start of the regular season.
Thompson, who played at San Diego State, signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.
He played in 57 games at San Diego State, starting 31, and finished with 191 tackles, 125 of them solo stops, 12 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.
The team also signed two veterans to the practice squad, linebacker Myles Jack and safety Eric Rowe.
Jack, who was most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles before informing them he was going to retire before the start of the season, is no stranger to the Steelers, originally signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 offseason.
Jack spent one season with the Steelers before being released at the beginning of free agency in 2023. Jack played in 15 games in 2022, starting 13. He finished the season with a team-high 104 tackles, 61 of them solo stops. He had three tackles for a loss and three passes defensed.
Jack spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting 83 of the 89 games he played in with the Jaguars. In his six seasons he recorded 511 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.
Jack led the Jaguars in tackles in 2021 with 108, including 62 solo stops. He also had three tackles for a loss and two quarterback hurries.
Rowe is an NFL veteran in his ninth season in the league.
He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has since spent time with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and most recently the Carolina Panthers.
Rowe played in 16 games for the Eagles his rookie season, starting five. He finished that season with 31 tackles, five passes defensed and an interception.
He was traded to the Patriots the following season, spending three seasons in New England. He played in 21 games, starting 12, and had 50 tackles and an interception.
He signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and spent four seasons with them. He played in 62 games with 38 starts. He amassed 300 tackles, including six tackles for a loss, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and two sacks.
Not finishing: There was a nine-play stretch that included parts of three possessions on Sunday in Cleveland, from the middle stages of the third quarter until 6:29 remained in regulation, where the only direction the Browns' offense went was backwards.
"I really felt that we had a grasp on what those guys wanted to do," defensive back Patrick Peterson said.
Running back Kareem Hunt lost 2 yards on first-and-10 from the Steelers' 31-yard line with 3:02 left in the third. Then Hunt caught a pass for a loss of 3. Then quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was intercepted by cornerback Chandon Sullivan.
The Browns' next possession consisted of a loss of 4 on a run and two incompletions.
The possession after that began with a 10-yard hands-to-the-face infraction, a loss of 2 on a sack by outside linebacker T.J. Watt and an incompletion before Cleveland established some field position from which to punt via a 14-yard completion on third-and-22 from the Browns' 13.
But Cleveland was still able to eventually put together an eight-play, 48-yard drive in 1:16 for the game-winning field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter.
"In that last drive we just have to execute better as a defense, put ourselves in better position to make plays on those balls that were thrown because we understood that (Thompson-Robinson) wasn't throwing the ball downfield," Peterson said. "We just have to put ourselves in better position to make those plays and make those stops."
The Steelers played a six-defensive backs "Dime" defense that included Peterson, cornerbacks Joey Porter and James Pierre, and safeties Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew and Trenton Thompson in the second half in Cleveland.
Pierre, Killebrew and Thompson hadn't previously been regular contributors in such situations.
Backup safety Elijah Riley had also been getting work in sub-packages before exiting
the game with an ankle injury.
"I really felt we were successful in those packages we had," Peterson said. "The guys on the field were guys that have been in those situations with us throughout training camp and minicamp," Peterson said.
As big as the game in Cleveland was, the Steelers will play a bigger one this Sunday in Cincinnati, Peterson maintained.
"This is November," he noted. "And like 'Coach' (head coach Mike Tomlin) always talks about, this is a time where contenders and pretenders start to separate themselves."
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta
