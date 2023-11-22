A time to give back

Cornerback Levi Wallace is the Steelers nominee for the NFL's Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, so it's no surprise he has given back to veterans during the holidays.

Wallace provided Thanksgiving dinner for those who reside at Veterans Place in the Pittsburgh area, helping to lift their spirits and bring some fun and joy to them.

"Thanksgiving is coming up and we wanted to give back to veterans who have served this country, veterans such as my parents," said Wallace. "We wanted to give back to them and thank them for their service. Everybody deserves to be fed, enjoy company and be around people that love them and that want to love on them. Me and some of my teammates came here and wanted to do that for these guys."

Wallace, who was joined at the dinner by Patrick Peterson and Luq Barcoo to help serve the food and visit with the veterans, comes from a military family as both of his parents, Wendy and the late Walter Wallace both served in the United States Air Force. His mother served for four years in a personnel role, while his father served for 21 years as an airplane mechanic and reached the rank of Master Sergeant.

One area his Levi Wallace Foundation focuses on is veterans, as he understands what their sacrifice has been and what they mean to this country.

"I wouldn't be here without both my parents being in the military, with the opportunities I was able to have to play this game and the lessons I learned from them," said Wallace. "Any way I can give back to those who served this country, I try to do my very best.

"My foundation, we try to help the veterans. These guys are veterans, they served our country, and they deserve more. Any way we can help in my foundation we try to do that."

In addition to the dinner, Amazon, through the NFL, donated $25,000 to Veterans Place to help them with their mission to empower veterans' transition from homeless to home, ending the cycle of homelessness, and to assist all at-risk veterans to become engaged, valuable citizens who contribute to their communities.