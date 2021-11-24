Week 12 Blog: Slowing things down

Wednesday, November 24
Slowing things down: At the beginning of the season, continuity was the hot button word when it came to the Steelers offensive line. They were a unit that didn't have much time playing together, hadn't put anything on tape to show what they were capable of.
Fast forward to Week 12 and the line has gelled, has come together with five truly becoming one.
And there couldn't be a better time for it to happen. The Steelers have a key AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals beat the Steelers in Week 3, 24-10, at Heinz Field, and the line has grown by leaps and bounds since then.
"We were watching film today and our offensive line coach (Adrian Klemm) mentioned just watching the film how much better we've got," said rookie tackle Dan Moore Jr. "I think we've taken a tremendous step. Regardless of what's going on in our room with injuries, everybody's coming to work every day and we're just getting better."
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shouted out the offensive line on Wednesday morning for the success they had in running the no-huddle offense against the Chargers on Sunday night, the first time they went to it in the manner they did this season.
"The line was able to, for the first time, do that," said Roethlisberger. "Tell them protections and have them do it. Just being able to move the ball."
Moore said it's definitely a step in the right direction, but the ability to run the no-huddle is something that has been there for them.
"I think (Ben) noticed that the pace was hurting them a little bit early on in the game," said Moore. "I thought it helped us with continuity on the offense. It was definitely a good step for us. It's definitely wearing defenses out. I think that's a part and element of our offense. You always want to push the pace and I think that's the direction we want to go in our offense.
"I think it's a little bit of who we are as an offense. Just the pre-snap element of our play, the motions getting set, getting hurried up on the ball. I think that's part of who we are."
In addition to the line improving as a whole, Moore sees his own game improving just from the aspect that things are slowing down.
"The game is slowing down a little bit for me," said Moore. "Just different elements of it. The physicality of it, the speed of it. I think it's slowing down a little bit."
Growing up fast: As cornerback Cam Sutton had done on Sunday night in Los Angeles, defensive back Tre Norwood chalked up the 53-yard touchdown pass that wound up beating the Steelers to "miscommunication on the back end" after practice today.
But Norwood wouldn't attribute anything associated with his role in what became the Justin Herbert-to-Mike Williams dagger that provided the margin of victory in a 41-37 loss to the Chargers to any type of rookie mistake.
Norwood, a seventh-round draft pick from Oklahoma, said he doesn't feel like a rookie any more after 10 NFL games and three NFL starts, including one at free safety in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick (Reserve/COVID list) against the Chargers.
"I don't," Norwood maintained. "I feel like that's a scapegoat, if that makes sense. I feel like I've played enough snaps to where I'm getting more comfortable. I'm still learning each and every day. That'll never stop, God willing, for however long I play in this league. You never stop learning, so for me it's always soaking knowledge up from the vets, soaking knowledge up from guys that have been there in my position, and guys outside of my position. You can always learn something.
"So for me that's my biggest thing, coming in every day with an open mind and being eager to get better."
Fitzpatrick has been one of the sources from which Norwood has attempted to soak up all he can, and that process continued in the days leading up to the Chargers game.
"During the week he was all open for me to ask questions," Norwood said. "He's one of those guys that does it at a high level, been doing it for a few years now. So just kinda leaning on him, asking questions here and there, what he'd do in certain situations.
"That's something he's been doing for me since the time I got here. I'm just going to continue to pick those older guys' brains and continue to learn day by day."
Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday there's a "level of anticipation" Fitzpatrick will be available this Sunday in Cincinnati.
Norwood is prepared to either start again or chip in as necessary.
"I always prepare myself to be a starter so if it happens I'll be ready," he said. "If not I'll play my role every snap that I'm out there and contribute to the team the best I can."
