Week 12 Blog: Slowing things down

Slowing things down: At the beginning of the season, continuity was the hot button word when it came to the Steelers offensive line. They were a unit that didn't have much time playing together, hadn't put anything on tape to show what they were capable of.

Fast forward to Week 12 and the line has gelled, has come together with five truly becoming one.

And there couldn't be a better time for it to happen. The Steelers have a key AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals beat the Steelers in Week 3, 24-10, at Heinz Field, and the line has grown by leaps and bounds since then.

"We were watching film today and our offensive line coach (Adrian Klemm) mentioned just watching the film how much better we've got," said rookie tackle Dan Moore Jr. "I think we've taken a tremendous step. Regardless of what's going on in our room with injuries, everybody's coming to work every day and we're just getting better."

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shouted out the offensive line on Wednesday morning for the success they had in running the no-huddle offense against the Chargers on Sunday night, the first time they went to it in the manner they did this season.

"The line was able to, for the first time, do that," said Roethlisberger. "Tell them protections and have them do it. Just being able to move the ball."

Moore said it's definitely a step in the right direction, but the ability to run the no-huddle is something that has been there for them.

"I think (Ben) noticed that the pace was hurting them a little bit early on in the game," said Moore. "I thought it helped us with continuity on the offense. It was definitely a good step for us. It's definitely wearing defenses out. I think that's a part and element of our offense. You always want to push the pace and I think that's the direction we want to go in our offense.

"I think it's a little bit of who we are as an offense. Just the pre-snap element of our play, the motions getting set, getting hurried up on the ball. I think that's part of who we are."

In addition to the line improving as a whole, Moore sees his own game improving just from the aspect that things are slowing down.