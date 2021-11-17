Week 11 Injury Report (Chargers)

The Steelers hit the field on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and it was a mixed bag as far as injuries go.

Receiver Chase Claypool, who missed the Lions game with a toe injury, returned to practice, but in a limited role on his first day back.

Cornerback Joe Haden (foot), linebacker T.J Watt (hip/knee), and guards Kevin Dotson and Trai Turner, both with ankle injuries, didn't practice, all of them dealing with in-game injuries following the Lions game.

Coach Mike Tomlin outlined the four injuries that happened in game, with potential expectations of who will be available and who won't, during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

"We'll give Kevin Dotson an opportunity, but we don't know where that leads in terms of his practice participation," said Tomlin. "Same for Joe Haden with his foot injury. I feel confident that Trai Turner is going to be able to show up, and I'll always leave the light on for T.J. Watt. The things he does routinely aren't things done routinely by others. We'll see where his participation leads us this week."

In addition, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was limited on Wednesday, strictly a coach's decision and not injury related.