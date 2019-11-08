Week 10 Injury Report (Rams)

The Steelers will go into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams at Heinz Field a team somewhat battered at running back, with James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee), already both ruled out, as well as fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) also out.
JuJu Smith-Schuster has also been added to the injury report, limited on Friday and questionable for Sunday's game with a foot injury.
Trey Edmunds has been hampered this week by a rib injury. Edmunds didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but the good news is he was a full participant on Friday, giving the team three healthy backs along with Jaylen Samuels, who returned last week after having his knee scoped, and Tony Brooks-James, who was activated from the practice squad before the Colts game.
"It is what it is," said Coach Mike Tomlin following Friday's practice. "We'll have a running back on the field, and we'll expect those guys to deliver for us. We have been challenged in that way this year. At every turn it seems like guys have had an opportunity to stand and deliver. Edmunds had an opportunity to be a major contributor last week. We'll see what this week holds. We don't fear it. We understand the position we are in. But we fully expect whoever is to do it, to do a credible job."
There is no doubt when it comes to running back, the next man up mentality has been strong this season.
"It's just the next guy up," said Maurkice Pouncey. "Honestly you can't even think about it. We didn't think about it when Trey stepped in. We're not going to think about it if the younger guys step in this week. Those guys get coached well. They come in and watch the run tape with us after every practice. They know how we see things. I know it sounds simple, but it is the next man up."
Ramon Foster has also been ruled out, still in the concussion protocol. Foster will miss his second straight game with the concussion. In his absence Matt Feiler said he has moved over to Foster's left guard spot from right tackle, something he said he hasn't done since the preseason but he 'feels comfortable there.'
"They didn't give me an explanation," said Feiler. "They are just trying me out in different positions still. Getting experience whenever I can, help out whenever.
"Switching from the right side to left side the footwork is a little different. Then I have to just flip everything I know from the right side to the left side of my head. I will play whatever position. I just have to be ready for whatever they throw at me and do the best I can."
Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 10
Game Status
RB James Conner (Shoulder) - Out
OL Ramon Foster (Concussion) - Out
RB Benny Snell Jr. (Knee) - Out
FB Roosevelt Nix (Knee) - Out
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Foot) - Questionable
Friday, November 8
RB James Conner (Shoulder) - DNP
OL Ramon Foster (Concussion) - DNP
WR Ryan Switzer (Back) - Full
RB Benny Snell Jr. (Knee) - DNP
RB Trey Edmunds (Ribs) - Full
FB Roosevelt Nix (Knee) - DNP
LB Mark Barron (NIR) - Full
TE Vance McDonald (NIR) - Full
OL Maurkice Pouncey (NIR) - Full
DE Tyson Alualu (Knee) - Full
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Foot) - Limited
Thursday, November 7
RB James Conner (Shoulder) - DNP
OL Ramon Foster (Concussion) - DNP
WR Ryan Switzer (Back) - Full
RB Benny Snell Jr. (Knee) - DNP
RB Trey Edmunds (Ribs) - DNP
FB Roosevelt Nix (Knee) - DNP
LB Mark Barron (NIR) - Full
TE Vance McDonald (NIR) - Full
OL Maurkice Pouncey (NIR) - Full
DE Tyson Alualu (Knee) - DNP
Wednesday, November 6
RB James Conner (Shoulder) - Limited
OL Ramon Foster (Concussion) - Limited
WR Ryan Switzer (Back) - DNP
RB Benny Snell Jr. (Knee) - DNP
RB Trey Edmunds (Ribs) - DNP
FB Roosevelt Nix (Knee) - DNP
LB Mark Barron (NIR) - DNP
TE Vance McDonald (NIR) - DNP
OL Maurkice Pouncey (NIR) - DNP
Los Angeles Rams Participation/Injury Report, Week 10
Game Status
WR Brandin Cooks (Concussion) - Out
LB Bryce Hager (Shoulder) - Out
WR JoJo Natson (Illness) - Questionable
Friday, November 8
WR Brandin Cooks (Concussion) - Limited
LB Bryce Hager (Shoulder) - DNP
DT Tanzel Smart (Illness) - Full
RB Malcolm Brown (Ankle) - Full
LB Clay Matthews (Jaw) - Full
OL Andrew Whitworth (NIR) - Full
WR JoJo Natson (Illness) - DNP
RB Todd Gurley (NIR) - DNP
Thursday, November 7
WR Brandin Cooks (Concussion) - DNP
LB Bryce Hager (Shoulder) - DNP
DT Tanzel Smart (Illness) - Full
RB Malcolm Brown (Ankle) - Full
LB Clay Matthews (Jaw) - Full
OL Andrew Whitworth (NIR) - Full
WR JoJo Natson (Illness) - DNP
Wednesday, November 6
WR Brandin Cooks (Concussion) - DNP
LB Bryce Hager (Shoulder) - DNP
DT Tanzel Smart (Illness) - DNP
RB Malcolm Brown (Ankle) - Limited
LB Clay Matthews (Jaw) - Limited
OL Andrew Whitworth (NIR) - Limited