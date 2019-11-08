Week 10 Injury Report (Rams)

The Steelers will go into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams at Heinz Field a team somewhat battered at running back, with James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee), already both ruled out, as well as fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) also out.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has also been added to the injury report, limited on Friday and questionable for Sunday's game with a foot injury.

Trey Edmunds has been hampered this week by a rib injury. Edmunds didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but the good news is he was a full participant on Friday, giving the team three healthy backs along with Jaylen Samuels, who returned last week after having his knee scoped, and Tony Brooks-James, who was activated from the practice squad before the Colts game.

"It is what it is," said Coach Mike Tomlin following Friday's practice. "We'll have a running back on the field, and we'll expect those guys to deliver for us. We have been challenged in that way this year. At every turn it seems like guys have had an opportunity to stand and deliver. Edmunds had an opportunity to be a major contributor last week. We'll see what this week holds. We don't fear it. We understand the position we are in. But we fully expect whoever is to do it, to do a credible job."

There is no doubt when it comes to running back, the next man up mentality has been strong this season.

"It's just the next guy up," said Maurkice Pouncey. "Honestly you can't even think about it. We didn't think about it when Trey stepped in. We're not going to think about it if the younger guys step in this week. Those guys get coached well. They come in and watch the run tape with us after every practice. They know how we see things. I know it sounds simple, but it is the next man up."

Ramon Foster has also been ruled out, still in the concussion protocol. Foster will miss his second straight game with the concussion. In his absence Matt Feiler said he has moved over to Foster's left guard spot from right tackle, something he said he hasn't done since the preseason but he 'feels comfortable there.'

"They didn't give me an explanation," said Feiler. "They are just trying me out in different positions still. Getting experience whenever I can, help out whenever.