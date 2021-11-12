Week 10 Injury Report (Lions)

The Steelers wrapped up practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Friday, preparing for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Receiver Chase Claypool, who suffered a toe injury against the Chicago Bears on Monday night, didn't practice for the second straight day and has been ruled out.

Claypool has been a mainstay for the offense in the early part of the season, with 29 receptions for 433 yards and a touchdown.

"Chase is a big-time receiver for us. Has made a lot of big plays," said offensive coordinator Matt Canada. "Chase makes plays, causes a lot of chaos, and those things don't show up in stats, and we don't care about that. Those defensive pass interference calls that Chase seems to get a lot of, that's a big deal. We hope he is back as soon as he can be. We just have to wait and see. Like everybody we have to go next man up and find a way to win."

Other than Claypool, the Steelers will head into the game with a clean bill of health.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is on the injury report with a pectoral and right shoulder injury, didn't practice on Thursday but was back to work on Friday. Running back Najee Harris, who has been lighting it up for the offense, was limited with a foot injury on Thursday but was a full-go on Friday. Center Kendrick Green (hamstring) and tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) were also full participants.