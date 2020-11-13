Week 10 Blog: All the news and notes

Holding everyone accountable: For Steelers players, this has already been a strange week.

Due to multiple players being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including one testing positive for the virus, the team is doing all of their meetings virtually, while holding practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

"Just stay light on your feet," said Cameron Heyward. "I knew every team would be affected by this. I didn't know how. We are all adapting. I don't think anyone has the perfect protocols in any sport or any job to eradicate COVID-19.

"Guys were wired in today. It's tough with the virtual meetings, but guys asked questions. Continue to stay involved. We got on the field and we were able to address the questions right then and there.

"We've got to do the same thing throughout the week. Whatever it permits, we have to be ready to attack on Sunday."

Heyward is one of the players who is making sure that players stay on track this week, doing what defensive line coach Karl Dunbar referred to on Wednesday morning as serving as his 'Paul Revere.'

"He has always been my guy to get my message out," said Dunbar. "I think having these guys being in the room for three years with them, they understand what we want to do and how we want to do it. I think they are going to come together, and they are going to do things to help us get ready for the game on Sunday. I think that's the thing Cam having that 'C' on his shirt, he does a really good job on the field, off the field and in the classroom with the players. I have confidence that we are going to do the things that need to get done for the game on Sunday."

Heyward doesn't mind being the guy to get the message out, whether it's for the defensive line or the team as a whole.

"I have just tried to relay the message, make sure everybody is held accountable," said Heyward. "Understand when we do good, it's okay to shine a light on it. Then understand we can still work. In this time, you have to be more communicative and make sure it doesn't get lost in translation. We have to say things. I want everything I say to be meaningful.

"Being able to be an outlet for the guys, whether they have concerns about what is going on or what they see on the field. I have seen things they haven't seen yet. If I can lend an extra hand or point them in the right direction, I try to."

Heyward definitely hit the nail on the head when he said he wants everything he says to be meaningful when asked a question about despite the team's record, national pundits still aren't acknowledging how well the Steelers are playing.