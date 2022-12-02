'We're not finished'

They've rushed for at least 100 yards in four successive outings after doing so just twice in the first seven games.

And they haven't lost a fumble or thrown an interception since suffering one of each on Oct. 30 at Philadelphia.

The Steelers committed 14 giveaways in the first eight games.

"We've had more productivity because we haven't turned the ball over," Canada said.

The offense has also benefitted from the same five players starting all 11 games across the offensive line.

Left tackle Dan Moore Jr, left guard Kevin Dotson, center Mason Cole, right guard James Daniels and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor have had the time by now to develop the cohesion so critical to collective success.

"We go back to the beginning of the season when things weren't quite what we wanted, it does take time," Canada said. "Everybody wants that time to be over however many weeks ago we started. But those guys knowing where each other's gonna be, how they're gonna come off combinations, I mean there's a reason that offensive line is, in my opinion, the most important position on offense.

"If you can't block 'em, it doesn't matter what else you can do. It doesn't matter, you gotta be able to block 'em. I think our guys have done a real good job of working at it and fighting and clawing and getting better.