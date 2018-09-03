'We have to bring the trophy here'

Making the calls: The Steelers offense will face their first test under new coordinator Randy Fichtner, and the players have confidence that he will have them ready to go when they take on the Browns.

"Randy is a great offensive coordinator," said Nix. "He has been an (college) offensive coordinator before. He is easy to understand, he talks to us. He vocalizes a lot, there is a lot of teaching. I enjoy that.

"It's definitely a smooth transition. He has done an excellent job of getting us prepared."

Fichtner is no stranger to the parts that make up the offense, understanding everyone's strengths and putting everyone in a position to succeed.

"Randy is a smart guy," said Foster. "He knows what positions to have us in, what type of situations he wants us in. His play calling is one of those things where he wants us to be fire high coming into the season. We don't have to have what you call a starters lag in a sense where everybody is just getting going. Randy is a guy who is keeping us in tune, giving us Cleveland reps and he is a guy who fully understands what starting fast means.