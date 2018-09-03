'We have to bring the trophy here'

Sep 03, 2018 at 10:34 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

After four months of offseason preparation, today it all gets real.

The Steelers have their 53-man roster set, or as set as a roster is in season, and practice starts today as they prepare to open the season in Cleveland on Sunday.

"I am extremely excited," said Antonio Brown. "You work all year and prepare all year for that moment to get here. Now that it's here, you are extremely excited and grateful. I am excited to be a part of something special and ready to roll."

T.J. Watt, who was sidelined the entire preseason with a hamstring injury, is chomping at the bit for game day to finally arrive.

"It couldn't come soon enough for me," said T.J. Watt. "I had the injury all training camp. I am back, I am healthy, and I am excited to get out there and play for Steelers Nation."

The Steelers go into the season loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, with weapons everywhere.

"When we start clicking, when we start playing Steelers football, we are tough to beat," said Roosevelt Nix. "I know it's going to be fun. I know it's going to be a show."

One of those show-stoppers no doubt will be Brown.

"I like that we are a high-potent, high efficiency group of guys who hold each other accountable," said Brown. "After every practice we are watching mental errors, watching drops. We are a group that has been together for a lot of years. I think we are a hungry group excited about the opportunities and winning.

"We have to find a way to bring the trophy here. Whatever that entails. Scoring points, whatever that entails, we have to find a way to win."

Starting fast: Getting out of the gates fast is definitely a key, and with an AFC North game up first, there is no room for a slow start to stay in step in the division.

"You get a good start early, and we have a tough schedule early in the season, especially starting with Cleveland," said Ramon Foster. "We have to be a team that isn't chasing. You don't want to be 0-1, 0-2, whatever the case may be."

There has been a lot of talk about potential on the roster, but without a fast start, that potential is just that.

"It's needed," said Nix. "We need to prove, we need to show people this is who we are and this is what we do."

PHOTOS: 2018 Steelers 53-man roster

Take a look at the Steelers 53-man roster heading into Week 1 of the 2018 season.

A 2018 Preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers on Thursday August 30th 2018.
1 / 55

A 2018 Preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers on Thursday August 30th 2018.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Allen
2 / 55

Marcus Allen

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyson Alualu
3 / 55

Tyson Alualu

Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Banner
4 / 55

Zach Banner

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Le'Veon Bell
5 / 55

Le'Veon Bell

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Nat Berhe
6 / 55

Nat Berhe

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Berry
7 / 55

Jordan Berry

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jon Bostic
8 / 55

Jon Bostic

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Boswell
9 / 55

Chris Boswell

Antonio Brown
10 / 55

Antonio Brown

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Morgan Burnett
11 / 55

Morgan Burnett

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Artie Burns
12 / 55

Artie Burns

Karl Roser
Kameron Canaday
13 / 55

Kameron Canaday

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Anthony Chickillo
14 / 55

Anthony Chickillo

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
15 / 55

James Conner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
16 / 55

Jordan Dangerfield

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Sean Davis
17 / 55

Sean Davis

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
David DeCastro
18 / 55

David DeCastro

Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joshua Dobbs
19 / 55

Joshua Dobbs

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree
20 / 55

Bud Dupree

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
21 / 55

Terrell Edmunds

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Matt Feiler
22 / 55

Matt Feiler

Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
B.J. Finney
23 / 55

B.J. Finney

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
L.J. Fort
24 / 55

L.J. Fort

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ramon Foster
25 / 55

Ramon Foster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Gilbert
26 / 55

Marcus Gilbert

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Xavier Grimble
27 / 55

Xavier Grimble

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joe Haden
28 / 55

Joe Haden

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Javon Hargrave
29 / 55

Javon Hargrave

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Darrius Heyward-Bey
30 / 55

Darrius Heyward-Bey

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward
31 / 55

Cameron Heyward

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Hilton
32 / 55

Mike Hilton

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Hunter
33 / 55

Justin Hunter

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Jesse James
34 / 55

Jesse James

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Matakevich
35 / 55

Tyler Matakevich

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Dan McCullers
36 / 55

Dan McCullers

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Vance McDonald
37 / 55

Vance McDonald

Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Roosevelt Nix
38 / 55

Roosevelt Nix

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Chuks Okorafor
39 / 55

Chuks Okorafor

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Maurkice Pouncey
40 / 55

Maurkice Pouncey

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Stevan Ridley
41 / 55

Stevan Ridley

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
42 / 55

Ben Roethlisberger

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph
43 / 55

Mason Rudolph

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels
44 / 55

Jaylen Samuels

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Coty Sensabaugh
45 / 55

Coty Sensabaugh

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
46 / 55

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Sutton
47 / 55

Cameron Sutton

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer
48 / 55

Ryan Switzer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Matthew Thomas
49 / 55

Matthew Thomas

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Stephon Tuitt
50 / 55

Stephon Tuitt

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Alejandro Villanueva
51 / 55

Alejandro Villanueva

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
L.T. Walton
52 / 55

L.T. Walton

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
53 / 55

James Washington

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
54 / 55

T.J. Watt

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vince Williams
55 / 55

Vince Williams

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Making the calls: The Steelers offense will face their first test under new coordinator Randy Fichtner, and the players have confidence that he will have them ready to go when they take on the Browns.

"Randy is a great offensive coordinator," said Nix. "He has been an (college) offensive coordinator before. He is easy to understand, he talks to us. He vocalizes a lot, there is a lot of teaching. I enjoy that.

"It's definitely a smooth transition. He has done an excellent job of getting us prepared."

Fichtner is no stranger to the parts that make up the offense, understanding everyone's strengths and putting everyone in a position to succeed.

"Randy is a smart guy," said Foster. "He knows what positions to have us in, what type of situations he wants us in. His play calling is one of those things where he wants us to be fire high coming into the season. We don't have to have what you call a starters lag in a sense where everybody is just getting going. Randy is a guy who is keeping us in tune, giving us Cleveland reps and he is a guy who fully understands what starting fast means.

"It's awesome when you have a guy like him, in house, knows the program, knows the guys, then you aren't trying to figure out what to do. We have all been saying it for a while that we are surprised he didn't have an (NFL) offensive coordinator job before now. We are excited to execute for him and make plays for him."

