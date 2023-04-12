Transactions

Watts signed to one-year contract

Apr 12, 2023 at 04:51 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed free agent defensive lineman Armon Watts to a one-year contract.

Watts, who is in his fifth season in the NFL, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 190th overall selection. He spent his first three seasons in the league with the Vikings and the 2022 season with the Chicago Bears.

Watts was claimed by the Bears after the Vikings waived him on the final roster cutdown of the preseason. He played in all 17 games in 2022 for the Bears, starting 13. He finished the season with 35 tackles, 18 of them solo stops, four tackles for a loss and one sack.

While with the Vikings he played in 40 games in three seasons, starting 10. He recorded 91 tackles, 44 of them solo hits, seven sacks, three tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and one pass defensed.

In 2021 he recorded a career-high five sacks while playing in 17 games, nine of them starts. He finished the year with 46 tackles, three tackles for a loss and nine quarterback hurries. He had two six tackle games in 2021, both of them career highs.

Watts played in 16 games in 2020, without any starts. He finished the year with 31 tackles, half a sack and two quarterback hurries. His rookie season he played in seven games, starting one, and had one and a half sacks.

Watts played collegiately at Arkansas where he played in 29 games, starting 11. He finished with 62 tackles, nine and a half for a loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Armon Watts

Steelers signed DT Armon Watts on a one-year contract

