Watt wins AP Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt became a member of an elite group of Steelers defensive legends when he was voted the 2021 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year, announced during the NFL Honors show with the award presented to him by his brother, J.J. Watt.

"I just want to thank my parents. Mom, dad, this is insane," said Watt. "My brothers, Derek and J.J., you guys have pushed me so much to get me to this point. My beautiful fiancé, Dani, for being my number one supporter. My teammates and coaches back in Pittsburgh, this is truly not possible without you guys. There are so many guys that put in so much work that goes unnoticed. That's everyone from the guys in the cafeteria to the guys that are taping ankles. This ones for all of you guys.

"I grew up coming to this awards show, I think five or six times, and never came home with hardware. But every time I left more motivated than the time I got here. I promise this only motivates me more."

Watt joined the exclusive group of Steelers who won the award, including Joe Greene (1972, 1974), Mel Blount (1975), Jack Lambert (1976), Rod Woodson (1993), James Harrison (2008) and Troy Polamalu (2010), five of the six in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"That's huge. That's why I was so honored to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Watt. "I mean, talk about the legacy and the amount of legends that have walked through those halls. It's one of those things where if those guys played in that system and were so successful and won awards like this, why can't we do it too? Why can't I do it? Seeing those guys play in Pittsburgh let me know that it's possible. A lot of credit to my teammates, coaches and the upper management as well, Mr. (Art) Rooney (II), for picking me."

Watt had an epic 2021 season, tying Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's NFL single-season record with 22.5 sacks, leading the NFL in sacks for the second-straight year.

On his way to tying Strahan, Watt set a new Steelers single-season sack record when he passed James Harrison, who had 16 sacks in 2008.