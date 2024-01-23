Watt wins AFC Defensive Player of the Year

Linebacker T.J. Watt continues to collect offseason awards, the latest a huge honor that he won for the third time in his career

Watt was selected by the 'Committee of 101' as the 2023 NFL 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year, the third time in his career he won the honor. He previously won the honor in 2020 and 2021. Watt is also a leading candidate for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, which will be presented on Feb. 8 during the NFL Honors.

Watt is part of an esteemed list of former Steelers to win the AFC Defensive Player of the Year award, including Joe Greene, Mel Blount, Jack Lambert, Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd, Carnell Lake, James Harrison and Troy Polamalu. He is also one of seven players to win the award at least three times in their respective conference since the award began in 1969,

The award is chosen by a national selection committee that includes 101 national media that cover the NFL. This award will be presented at the 54th Annual 101 Awards Gala in March.

Earlier this month Watt was named First Team AP All-Pro for the fourth time in his career.

Watt led the NFL in sacks in 2023 with 19, the second highest of his career, and it's the third time he has led the league in that category, also doing so in 2020 and 2021. He is the only player in NFL history to lead the league in sacks three times. Watt also became the seventh player since 1982 with at least 17 sacks in two of his first seven seasons.

Watt was already selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the fifth time in his career, although he won't take part because of his end of season injury, and was voted the Steelers 2023 MVP, the fourth time in his career he won that honor. He was also named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 18.

Watt broke the Steelers all-time sack record earlier this season when he recorded his 81.5 career sack against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the season, breaking the record set by James Harrison.

It was a record Harrison didn't mind seeing broken.

"It's great," said Harrison, who watched the game from Acrisure Stadium. "Records are meant to be broken and that was one I was happy to see go down. It's guys that played here wanting to see guys that are currently playing do better and greater things than what the previous group did and holding up what that Steelers' lore is."

Watt currently holds the Steelers record with 96.5 career sacks, which is third-most in NFL history by a player in their first seven seasons in the NFL.

Watt also ranks first in quarterback hits (36), tied for second in fumble recoveries (3), tied for fifth in forced fumbles (4) and fifth in tackles for a loss (19). Watt also has an interception and a fumble returned for a touchdown. Watt ranked in the top five in the NFL in sacks, tackles for a loss, quarterback hits, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries for the second time in three years (2021, 2023). The only other player to accomplish that since 2012 is his older brother, J.J. Watt, who retired last season.

"He can still be better, which is crazy," said J.J. Watt. "Even just watching film I see it. Now, we are talking about nitpicking at the highest level. These are things where it's like going from a 99 to a 100. It's one little thing. But that is the level he has put himself at where those are the types of things we are looking at on film and talk about.