Watt wins AFC Defensive Player of the Year

Jan 23, 2024 at 05:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Linebacker T.J. Watt continues to collect offseason awards, the latest a huge honor that he won for the third time in his career

Watt was selected by the 'Committee of 101' as the 2023 NFL 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year, the third time in his career he won the honor. He previously won the honor in 2020 and 2021. Watt is also a leading candidate for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, which will be presented on Feb. 8 during the NFL Honors.

Watt is part of an esteemed list of former Steelers to win the AFC Defensive Player of the Year award, including Joe Greene, Mel Blount, Jack Lambert, Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd, Carnell Lake, James Harrison and Troy Polamalu. He is also one of seven players to win the award at least three times in their respective conference since the award began in 1969,

The award is chosen by a national selection committee that includes 101 national media that cover the NFL. This award will be presented at the 54th Annual 101 Awards Gala in March.

Earlier this month Watt was named First Team AP All-Pro for the fourth time in his career.

Watt led the NFL in sacks in 2023 with 19, the second highest of his career, and it's the third time he has led the league in that category, also doing so in 2020 and 2021. He is the only player in NFL history to lead the league in sacks three times. Watt also became the seventh player since 1982 with at least 17 sacks in two of his first seven seasons.

Watt was already selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the fifth time in his career, although he won't take part because of his end of season injury, and was voted the Steelers 2023 MVP, the fourth time in his career he won that honor. He was also named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 18.

Watt broke the Steelers all-time sack record earlier this season when he recorded his 81.5 career sack against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the season, breaking the record set by James Harrison.

It was a record Harrison didn't mind seeing broken.

"It's great," said Harrison, who watched the game from Acrisure Stadium. "Records are meant to be broken and that was one I was happy to see go down. It's guys that played here wanting to see guys that are currently playing do better and greater things than what the previous group did and holding up what that Steelers' lore is."

Watt currently holds the Steelers record with 96.5 career sacks, which is third-most in NFL history by a player in their first seven seasons in the NFL.

Watt also ranks first in quarterback hits (36), tied for second in fumble recoveries (3), tied for fifth in forced fumbles (4) and fifth in tackles for a loss (19). Watt also has an interception and a fumble returned for a touchdown. Watt ranked in the top five in the NFL in sacks, tackles for a loss, quarterback hits, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries for the second time in three years (2021, 2023). The only other player to accomplish that since 2012 is his older brother, J.J. Watt, who retired last season.

"He can still be better, which is crazy," said J.J. Watt. "Even just watching film I see it. Now, we are talking about nitpicking at the highest level. These are things where it's like going from a 99 to a 100. It's one little thing. But that is the level he has put himself at where those are the types of things we are looking at on film and talk about.

"He is constantly trying to grow and improve. I think he has stacked block on top of block when it comes to improving as a player, whether it's pass rush moves, the run game, or habits from nutrition, studying film and performance. He is always trying to find that edge and pushing the limits of what is possible and that is why he has so much success."

PHOTOS: T.J. Watt 2023 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers LB T.J. Watt from the 2023 season

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and the defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Inglewood, CA. The Steelers defeated the Rams 24-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and the defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Inglewood, CA. The Steelers defeated the Rams 24-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. The Browns beat the Steelers 13-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. The Browns beat the Steelers 13-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Cardinals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Cardinals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) pressures Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) pressures Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Cardinals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Cardinals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Cardinals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Cardinals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 30-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 30-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56), and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56), and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Inglewood, CA. The Steelers defeated the Rams 24-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Inglewood, CA. The Steelers defeated the Rams 24-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 23-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 23-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
