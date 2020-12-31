Watt voted Steelers 2020 MVP

Watt, the team's No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is the first player in Steelers history with 14 plus sacks in multiple seasons, doing so in 2019 and 2020.

"He has a knack for getting to the quarterback. He has a knack for getting the ball out as well," said linebacker Avery Williamson, who loves what he has seen from Watt in just a short time. "He does more than just sack the quarterback. He gets the sack, fumbles. Fumbles from the running backs. He is definitely a phenomenal player. I am glad I get to play alongside him."

Watt has been solid all season, being named AFC Defensive Player of the Month twice, in September and November.

He started off the season strong, picking up from where he left off last year when he won the Steelers team MVP honor.

He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 2 performance against the Denver Broncos. Watt had 2.5 sacks for a loss of 20 yards, four quarterback hits and four tackles. All of the sacks were against Jeff Driskel, who came in after Drew Lock left the game injured.

He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September after dominating opposing offenses in three straight games. Watt had three and a half sacks, 10 quarterback hits, nine tackles, three tackles for a loss, two pass defenses and an interception for the month.