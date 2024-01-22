Watt, Killebrew named to PFWA All-NFL team

The Pro Football Writers of America announced their annual All-NFL and All-AFC teams today, and linebacker T.J. Watt and special teamer Miles Killebrew were named to both teams.

Watt was named to the All-NFL team for the fourth time in his career. He led the NFL in sacks in 2023 with 19, the second highest of his career, and it's the third time he has led the league in that category, also doing so in 2020 and 2021. He is the only player in NFL history to lead the league in sacks three times. Watt also became the seventh player since 1982 with at least 17 sacks in two of his first seven seasons.

Watt was already selected First Team Associated Press All-Pro for the fourth time in his career. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the fifth time in his career, although he won't take part because of his end of season injury, and was voted the Steelers 2023 MVP, the fourth time in his career he won that honor.

Watt broke the Steelers all-time sack record earlier this season when he recorded his 81.5 career sack against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the season, breaking the record set by James Harrison.

This is the first time Killebrew was named to the All-NFL and All-AFC team as a special teamer. Killebrew, who is the Steelers special teams captain, was named First Team Associated Press All-Pro as well for the first time in his career.

He has blocked three punts since signing with the Steelers in 2021, tied for the most by any team, not just players, in the NFL since that time, and has four blocked punts in his career.

Killebrew led the Steelers with 13 special teams tackles, including a team-high 11 solo stops. He blocked a punt against the Baltimore Ravens that went out of the end zone for a safety in a game the Steelers won, 17-10.

Killebrew didn't get credited with a blocked punt on another standout play against the New England Patriots since the ball went past the line of scrimmage, but his impact on the play was felt just the same.