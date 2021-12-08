Watt earns another AFC honor

"This is such a day-to-day business," said Watt. "And especially the older that I get, it's more day-to-day. The more that I want to win games more than anything. This season has been so up and down with how I've been performing, how we've been performing, that I just want to continue to put together good performance, after good performance."

Watt's definition of an up-and-down season for him personally has been way more ups than downs with his play. And his teammates are his biggest supporters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"I don't know who else is Defensive Player of the Year other than that guy," said Roethlisberger. "He should absolutely get MVP votes as well because that's what kind of player he is."