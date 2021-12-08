Watt earns another AFC honor

Linebacker T.J. Watt had another one of his out of this world games on Sunday when the Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field.
And his performance didn't go unnoticed. Not even close.
Watt was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominating play, which included 3.5 sacks, six tackles, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble. And he missed practice all week on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
Watt also came through in the final seconds of the game when he applied pressure on Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson, forcing his two-point conversion attempt to Mark Andrews to be off, sealing the win for the Steelers.
"It was a good play and Mark was open, but T.J. caused the pressure and Lamar kind of dropped his shoulder a little bit, threw an awkward pass, and didn't complete the pass," said defensive lineman Chris Wormley.
With his 3.5 sacks, Watt tied former linebacker James Harrison for team's single season sack record at 16. Watt needs just half a sack to break the record.
Watt also currently leads the NFL in sacks and is in the conversation for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, something he isn't thinking about.
"This is such a day-to-day business," said Watt. "And especially the older that I get, it's more day-to-day. The more that I want to win games more than anything. This season has been so up and down with how I've been performing, how we've been performing, that I just want to continue to put together good performance, after good performance."
Watt's definition of an up-and-down season for him personally has been way more ups than downs with his play. And his teammates are his biggest supporters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
"I don't know who else is Defensive Player of the Year other than that guy," said Roethlisberger. "He should absolutely get MVP votes as well because that's what kind of player he is."
This is the second time this season Watt has won AFC Defensive Player of the Week, doing so in the Steelers Week 6 win over the Seattle Seahawks. This is also the fifth time Watt has won AFC Defensive Player of the Week.