Watt delivers big time

Less than 24 hours after the Steelers battled to defeat the Los Angeles Rams, T.J. Watt was out in the Pittsburgh area doing his part to fight another battle.

The battle against hunger in the community.

The stats are real. And they are sad.

One in eight people are food insecure.

That is why Watt teamed with 412 Food Rescue to deliver food to centers in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

"I don't take it for granted how lucky and great I had it growing up, always having food when I needed it," said Watt. "You grow up and realize people don't have that luxury. Now to be able to donate my time to give back to these communities that don't necessarily have the food and resources to be able to get the food is important. Just to be able to give them food, put food on the table is surreal and impactful."

The 412 Food Rescue organization is a locally based agency that was founded as a response to the disconnect between food waste, hunger and environmental sustainability. They work with local distributors and mom and pop stores, chain restaurants to urban farms, to provide food to those who are food insecure. Since its inception, 412 Food Rescue has provided over seven million pounds of food surplus, resulting in more than 5.7 million meals provided.

Watt is someone who understands the importance of nutrition, of people having enough to eat, so it was the perfect partnership.

"It's great. We appreciate partnering with everyone in the community, especially our local sports figures to show the work we are doing and the organizations we rely on partnering with to make this work," said Sara Swaney, director of advancement for 412 Food Rescue. "It takes a whole network to make this all happen.