Watkins signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Quez Watkins to an one-year contract.
Watkins spent the last four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 200th overall pick.
In four seasons he has played in 49 games, starting 25 of them. He has 98 receptions for 1,249 yards, a 12.7-yard average, and six touchdowns.
Last season he played in nine games, starting eight of them, while missing five games on the Reserve/Injured List. He finished the year with 15 receptions for 142 yards, a 9.5-yard average, and one touchdown.
Watkins played in 17 games, starting eight, in 2022. He had 33 receptions for 354 yards, a 10.7-yard average, and a career high three touchdowns. He pulled in a 53-yard touchdown pass in a win over the Minnesota Vikings, making the longest touchdown reception of his career.
He had his best season in 2021 when he played in 17 games, starting 12. He had career-highs in receptions, with 43, and receiving yards, with 647. He led the team with a 15.0-yard receiving average.
His rookie season he played in six games, finishing with seven receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.
He played college football at Southern Mississippi where he had 159 receptions for 2,404 yards and 17 touchdowns, while playing in 35 games. He was a two-time All-Conference USA selection (2018-19). His senior season he recorded the most receiving yards (1,178) and second-highest receiving average (18.5 yards) in the conference.