Watkins signed to one-year contract

Watkins played in 17 games, starting eight, in 2022. He had 33 receptions for 354 yards, a 10.7-yard average, and a career high three touchdowns. He pulled in a 53-yard touchdown pass in a win over the Minnesota Vikings, making the longest touchdown reception of his career.

He had his best season in 2021 when he played in 17 games, starting 12. He had career-highs in receptions, with 43, and receiving yards, with 647. He led the team with a 15.0-yard receiving average.

His rookie season he played in six games, finishing with seven receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.