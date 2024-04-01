 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Watkins signed to one-year contract

Apr 01, 2024 at 03:57 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed receiver Quez Watkins to an one-year contract.

Watkins spent the last four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 200th overall pick.

In four seasons he has played in 49 games, starting 25 of them. He has 98 receptions for 1,249 yards, a 12.7-yard average, and six touchdowns.

Last season he played in nine games, starting eight of them, while missing five games on the Reserve/Injured List. He finished the year with 15 receptions for 142 yards, a 9.5-yard average, and one touchdown.

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Quez Watkins

See photos of Steelers newly-signed WR Quez Watkins

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) carries the ball during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Mass. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
1 / 9

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) carries the ball during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Mass. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs the football after a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. The Eagles defeated the Bears, 25-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
2 / 9

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs the football after a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. The Eagles defeated the Bears, 25-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) catches a pass during warm-ups prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 33-13. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
3 / 9

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) catches a pass during warm-ups prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 33-13. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles, 20-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
4 / 9

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles, 20-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/Ryan Kang
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) smiles against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Houston. The Eagles defeated the Texans, 29-17. (Cooper Neill via AP)
5 / 9

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) smiles against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Houston. The Eagles defeated the Texans, 29-17. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) catches a pass during warm-ups prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles 32-9. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
6 / 9

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) catches a pass during warm-ups prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles 32-9. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) makes a catch for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants defeated the Eagles 27-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)
7 / 9

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) makes a catch for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants defeated the Eagles 27-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) in action during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
8 / 9

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) in action during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace©
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs after the catch during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. The Eagles won 25-20. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
9 / 9

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs after the catch during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. The Eagles won 25-20. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Watkins played in 17 games, starting eight, in 2022. He had 33 receptions for 354 yards, a 10.7-yard average, and a career high three touchdowns. He pulled in a 53-yard touchdown pass in a win over the Minnesota Vikings, making the longest touchdown reception of his career.

He had his best season in 2021 when he played in 17 games, starting 12. He had career-highs in receptions, with 43, and receiving yards, with 647. He led the team with a 15.0-yard receiving average.

His rookie season he played in six games, finishing with seven receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.

He played college football at Southern Mississippi where he had 159 receptions for 2,404 yards and 17 touchdowns, while playing in 35 games. He was a two-time All-Conference USA selection (2018-19). His senior season he recorded the most receiving yards (1,178) and second-highest receiving average (18.5 yards) in the conference.

Related Content

news

Patterson signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year contract
news

Lowry signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a two-year contract
news

Allen signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year contract
news

Adams signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract
news

Johnston signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed punter Cameron Johnston to a three-year contract
news

Jefferson signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Van Jefferson to a one-year contract
news

Killebrew signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract
news

Steelers acquire Fields in trade with Bears

The Steelers acquired quarterback Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears
news

Steelers make trade with Eagles

The Steelers acquired three draft picks from the Eagles in a trade that sent Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia
news

Wilson signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year contract
news

Queen signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year contract
Advertising