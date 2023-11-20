Watch Party wraps up successful Ireland trip

"The turnout by Steelers fans at our Watch Party was amazing," said Rooney. "Seeing so much black and gold show up to cheer on the team at Croke Park made for a really special night."

"This atmosphere was amazing," said Holmes. "The Watch Party was off the chain. The reception that these fans in Ireland have given to me and Alan has been tremendous."

The images of Croke Park's Hogan Suite packed with Steelers fans were shared on both the U.S. game broadcast on CBS, as well as on Sky Sports across the U.K. and Ireland. Sky Sports broadcast live from the party and the Steelers official Irish social channels - @steelersireland - provided live coverage of the event throughout the evening.

The Watch Party was the culmination of a busy week for the Steelers in Ireland, which included a tour of Dublin, with visits to the GAA Museum at Croke Park, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum and the Guinness Storehouse.