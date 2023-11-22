Warren wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award

Running back Jaylen Warren was voted the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his performance against the Cleveland Browns.

Warren rushed for his second-straight 100-yard game, carrying the ball nine times for 129 yards, a 14.3-yard average. Warren had an explosive 74-yard touchdown run, breaking away from tacklers and taking it in.

Warren also had three receptions for 16 yards, finishing the day with 145 yards from scrimmage, accounting for 58.2 percent of the total yardage on a day when the offense put up 249 yards.

Warren said after practice on Wednesday he is feeling good and ready to do whatever is asked.

"Whatever they feel is best for us to win," said Warren.

Warren also had 101 yards a week earlier against Green Bay, becoming the first Steelers player to rush for 100 plus yards in back-to-back games since James Conner did so in Weeks 2-3 of the 2020 season.

By winning the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week Awards, FedEx will proudly work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to make a $2,000 donation in Brock Purdy and Jaylen Warren's names to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).