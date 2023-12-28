Warren earns 'Way to Play' Award

Running back Jaylen Warren is the winner of the 2023 NFL Way to Play Award for Week16.
This is the sixth year for the award, which recognizes NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.
Warren is the recipient for his play in the second quarter of the Steelers win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.
The Steelers had the ball second-and-goal at the Bengals seven-yard line, and Warren was the lead blocker for Calvin Austin III. He leveled Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt but did it the right way.
"You are thinking he is running the ball, he is making a huge play," said NFL Network's Jason McCourty while announcing the award on Good Morning Football. "No. He is the lead blocker. You are going to see him in the backfield. He is going to get out, he is lead blocking for Austin.
"He goes in there and Jermaine Pratt, oh my goodness. Same foot, same shoulder, he delivers the blow. There is no helmet. He knocks the guy down, makes the huge block for his teammate.
"That is an even bigger thing. He is not going to get the accolades or anything for this, but this block keys the touchdown. And he does it the right way. Same foot, same shoulder. Always used to be told that when you are tackling somebody. He does that on a block all cleats in the ground.
"Huge play. Excellent work by Jaylen Warren and showing everyone the way to play."
Warren smiled when he learned he received the honor, always happy to do whatever he can for the team, with blocking being a big part of that.
"I look at blocking as a plus in the game," said Warren. "I play the game because of the physical contact in it. That is why I play football, the physical part of it. I love what contact brings.
"It's a cool accolade. I am honored to win that award."
The award was implemented with the idea of player safety and showing big-time plays can be made in the right manner.
"Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
Warren will receive a $5,000 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of his choice.