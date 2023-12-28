Warren earns 'Way to Play' Award

Running back Jaylen Warren is the winner of the 2023 NFL Way to Play Award for Week16.

This is the sixth year for the award, which recognizes NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

Warren is the recipient for his play in the second quarter of the Steelers win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers had the ball second-and-goal at the Bengals seven-yard line, and Warren was the lead blocker for Calvin Austin III. He leveled Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt but did it the right way.

"You are thinking he is running the ball, he is making a huge play," said NFL Network's Jason McCourty while announcing the award on Good Morning Football. "No. He is the lead blocker. You are going to see him in the backfield. He is going to get out, he is lead blocking for Austin.

"He goes in there and Jermaine Pratt, oh my goodness. Same foot, same shoulder, he delivers the blow. There is no helmet. He knocks the guy down, makes the huge block for his teammate.

"That is an even bigger thing. He is not going to get the accolades or anything for this, but this block keys the touchdown. And he does it the right way. Same foot, same shoulder. Always used to be told that when you are tackling somebody. He does that on a block all cleats in the ground.