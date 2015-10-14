Vick: 'We gotta have some fun out here'

-Getting the ball to Brown more often: "You have to pick and choose your spots. Not to say I don't have confidence in myself or confidence in A.B. It's just kind of where we're at in the game. But trust me those plays are going to come."

-His limited opportunities to run the ball: "It's the way defense are playing. (In the San Diego game) I didn't get a running lane until late in the game. They did a good job of closing off rushing lanes and kind of keeping everything at bay in terms of me getting outside the pocket, LB (Manti) Te'o did a good job of that.

"Everybody doesn't have that type of pass rush. Everybody doesn't do what they do. Each game has its own dynamic. I understand that, we all understand that. Each week poses different problems. Hopefully (against Arizona) I can get a couple in."

-Whether we'll see the Steelers' continue to use the Wildcat formation: "I don't know. Who knows? You might, don't be surprised. We're just trying to find a win to win, to come out of that stadium with a win. Our fans deserve it."

-His confidence level after two starts: "I think I showed I can still go out and get it done. Techniques are changing, defensive philosophies are changing. But I feel like I've shown I still can adjust. Keep in mind I'm still in a new offense, as well.