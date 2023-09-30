Veteran inside linebackers starting to jell for Steelers

"When our number gets called and we're out there, we've got to be the best version of inside linebacker that the Pittsburgh Steelers need. You can't be an individual. If you get out there and start doing stuff outside the scheme, it's not for the team. It's selfish. As a veteran guy, you know you're out there and you just have to get it done. We're excited for each other when we make a play. It comes from having those common goals. We're all veterans and we know where we want to be."

That veteran understanding of not only how the Steelers want to use them as a group but not pouting when they are not on the field has proven beneficial.

It's not something that might have happened if all three were younger players.

None of the trip had met before signing with the Steelers. Now, they've gotten to know each other much better, spending time on and off the field together.

Obviously, they spend a lot of time studying film together. And that's when their experience really pays dividends.

"When we're watching film, I wouldn't say it's a take-the-lead-thing," said Holcomb. "We're in there having conversations. I might see it this way. They might see it another way. We talk through it and get on the same page. I think with all three of us playing a lot of ball, it's easy to have those conversations."

Roberts has played in 110 career games, with 79 of those being starts. Alexander has appeared in 98 games in his career, 86 of them starts. Holcomb, meanwhile, has 53 career games under his belt, 51 of which have been starts.

What makes the dynamic work so well is that while Roberts has played in a 3-4 defense before in his days with the Patriots and Dolphins, Alexander and Holcomb had primarily played in 4-3 fronts in their previous stops.