Vannett's hoping he found his home

When he first got the news back in September that he was being traded, Nick Vannett's mind was spinning. It wasn't what he expected just a few weeks into the 2019 season, to be traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Steelers. It was a challenge, and a challenge he didn't have time to think about how he was going to handle. There was no time to think, just react. And that's exactly what he did.

"Looking back on it, now that the season is over and everything, I am pretty proud of how I handled it," said Vannett. "It's tough for anybody to experience being traded, especially when it's last minute and unexpected. You don't see it coming.

"One day I get a phone call that I am traded, I was leaving that night, four or five hours of packing up everything I needed. Then the next day I am in Pittsburgh doing everything I can to contribute.

"I was proud of how I handled it. I felt like I handled it maturely, professionally."

Vannett finished the season with 17 receptions for 156 yards, with 13 catches for 128 yards after he joined the Steelers. He felt like he fit right in, getting comfortable with the offense and his new surroundings as the season progressed.

"About a month or two after I got here, I was able to catch up with the offense, get accustomed to the whole city of Pittsburgh and just settle into my place, get everything moved in," said Vannett. "Once I got all of that taken care of, I was able to settle in and play football the way I know how to and just provide some spark to this team the way I know I can.

"Despite our record, despite how the season ended, I felt like my season was successful in how I handled it, came in and took advantage of the opportunity that was given to me."