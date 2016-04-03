Updating changes in the NFC East

NEW YORK GIANTS*

*Departed: DE Robert Ayers (Tampa Bay), CB Prince Amukamara (Jacksonville), OL Geoff Schwartz (cut/Detroit), WR Rueben Randle (Philadelphia).

Arrived: DL Damon Harrison (New York Jets), CB Janoris Jenkins (St. Louis), DE Olivier Vernon (Miami), LB Keenan Robinson (Washington).

Re-signed: DE Jason Pierre-Paul, LB Jasper Brinkley, LS Zak DeOssie.

Bottom Line: There have been some relatively high-profile comings and goings as the Giants embrace life after Tom Coughlin. Ayers had nine-and-a-half sacks last season, Randle caught 57 passes for 797 yards and eight TDs and Amukamara was a former first-round pick (19th overall in 2011). Vernon has 25.5 sacks, 65 quarterback hits and has appeared in 46 consecutive games since becoming a starter for the Dolphins three games into the 2013 season. Jenkins tied the NFL rookie record with three pick-sixes in 2012 (Ronnie Lott, 1981; Lem Barney, 1967) and has 10 career interceptions and six career defensive TDs in four seasons.