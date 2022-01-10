Updated: Steelers latest playoff scenario

The Steelers playoff hopes are still alive after a 16-13 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, coupled with the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 26-11.

And now, it's all comes down to tonight's Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders game on Sunday Night Football.

If the game doesn't end in a tie, the Steelers will play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card Round. The game would be on Sunday, January 16 at 8:15 PM on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on a fourth-quarter drive to take a 13-10 lead, when he hit Chase Claypool for a six-yard touchdown.

The defense was able to contain the Ravens, but a Justin Tucker 46-yard field goal tied the game, 13-13.

Roethlisberger and company got the ball back with 1:13 to play but came up one yard short on third-and-four, forcing a punt. The defense held, sending the game into overtime.

The Ravens won the overtime toss, but the defense was able to shut them down, giving Roethlisberger one final shot.