Updated: Steelers latest playoff scenario

Jan 09, 2022 at 10:16 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers playoff hopes are still alive after a 16-13 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, coupled with the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 26-11.

And now, it's all comes down to tonight's Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders game on Sunday Night Football.

If the game doesn't end in a tie, the Steelers will play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card Round. The game would be on Sunday, January 16 at 8:15 PM on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on a fourth-quarter drive to take a 13-10 lead, when he hit Chase Claypool for a six-yard touchdown.

The defense was able to contain the Ravens, but a Justin Tucker 46-yard field goal tied the game, 13-13.

Roethlisberger and company got the ball back with 1:13 to play but came up one yard short on third-and-four, forcing a punt. The defense held, sending the game into overtime.

The Ravens won the overtime toss, but the defense was able to shut them down, giving Roethlisberger one final shot.

Roethlisberger led the offense down the field, setting up a Chris Boswell 36-yard field goal to win the game, 16-13.

