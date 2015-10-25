Turnovers sink Steelers in KC, 23-13

STORYLINE**

Ben Roethlisberger was able to practice on a limited basis during the week leading up to this game in Kansas City, but he wasn't healthy enough to start, and so the Steelers went with Landry Jones, who had been spectacular in limited action in the win over Arizona. This time it was a bit different though, because instead of being the guy who came off the bench, Jones was going to start.

"The old adage in sports is: it's easier to come off the bench than it is to start. That's very true," said Coach Mike Tomlin on the Friday before the game. "Often times in life and sports, a lot of the battle is man vs. himself. I'm sure Landry has had some interesting moments with himself over the course of this week in preparation for this game, scenarios he has taken himself through to make sure he is overall ready to perform. That's a roller coaster ride you don't take yourself on if you're an in-game replacement. There is not a lot of time to second-guess. There's not a lot of time to over-think. You just do what comes natural. It's going to be interesting to see how Landry manages that and performs for us today."

As it has been during each game the Steelers had to play without Roethlisberger, turnover ratio and situational football were going to be critical.

HOW THE STORYLINE PLAYED OUT

The Steelers were minus-3 in turnover ratio, and just as critical as that statistic was in determining the outcome of the game, so was the fact they had no takeaways.