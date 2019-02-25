combine_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Tuitt: 'They challenge you'

Feb 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM
Stephon Tuitt didn't hold back when talking about his NFL Scouting Combine experience. Plain and simple, he wasn't a fan.

"I hated it," said Tuitt. "Early mornings, everything you have to do. I wasn't able to perform. I got a sour taste.

"I had some crazy numbers and was ready to show. Unfortunately I had a stress fracture in my foot and didn't know about. I thought I was fine and really wasn't. I got a chance to talk to some of the guys who understood my case, helped me, and guided me. They told me to kill the meetings with the coaches. I gave everything I had. I am blessed to be a part of the Steelers."

While Tuitt was disappointed with the fact that he couldn't perform at the Combine, he knows how important it is, how much it matters to the college players who are taking part.

"It was a great experience," said Tuitt. "It's a chance for guys to change their lives. It's awesome. It's a heartwarming feeling for them. To be a part of it is a blessing. They should go out there and do the best they can.

"I remember Coach (John) Mitchell looking at me up and down, giving me the eye test and giving me some hard, serious questions. That stuff is not easy. They challenge you. You stay true to yourself, know why you are there. You have an opportunity, so don't change. Just be yourself and continue to grow and the coaches will respect that."

