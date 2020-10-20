'Tomlin's Takes' on a complete team, Henry & more

An RB like an LB: The Steelers will once again have what Tomlin calls a 'five-star matchup' this week when they go on the road to take on the only other undefeated team in the AFC, the 5-0 Tennessee Titans.

And it will be a battle with the Titans No. 1 rushing offense in the AFC, including the conference No. 1 rusher in Derrick Henry, going against the No. 1 rushing defense in the conference.

Henry has 123 carries for 588 yards and six touchdowns through five games and presents a huge challenge for the defense.

"Not only do you have to stop the run initially, but this is a guy who averages about 25 carries a game," said Tomlin. "Regardless of how the game is going, you better be prepared to answer that element of the challenge over the course of the game. He wears you down. He's capable, and they're capable of winning by attrition. As you saw last week, he's also big play capable. It's really astounding that a back his size is capable of going to the house just about every time he touches it. Over the course of the last 10 or 12 games, dating back to last year, this guy has a highlight reel of big runs unlike which I have never seen over that type of a time span.

"A lot is written and said about his size, his stiff arm, his power and those things, and all of those things are true. The damage that he does when he gets in open space that he's able to couple those attributes with sprinter's speed is just ridiculous.

"He's just got sprinter speed to go with some of the other unique attributes that we discussed. You see it. You see everybody's secondary over the course of the last couple of years chasing this guy and very few people closing the distance. Despite his size, when he gets in open space, you've got real home run hitter issues when he gets in your secondary."

His size is definitely something that makes him standout. Henry is 6-3, 247, built more like a linebacker than a running back.