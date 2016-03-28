Tomlin ready to play ball

"Not anything ground breaking by any stretch," said Tomlin of what he said. "I just shared with the group what I believe is an appropriate cliché for this time of year…be where you are. When you get toward the end of a training session, it's human nature to pack your bags mentally and physically and sit them in the hallway. I always make a conscious effort not to do so. I try to squeeze every drop out of Latrobe that I can squeeze out of Latrobe, and I encourage these guys to do the same down here in Bradenton."