Tomlin reaches a major milestone

Coach Mike Tomlin reached a major milestone with the Steelers 29-27 win over the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field on Monday Night Football, recording his 150th career win, and the first one over the Chicago Bears.
The win puts him in 20th place overall in NFL history for wins by a head coach, moving out of a tie with Steelers Hall of Fame Coach Bill Cowher. He is also the 20th coach in league history to reach the 150-win mark.
"I'm just appreciative of the standards that's been set by those that have come before me," said Tomlin after the game. "All of us are here. That standard is inspirational for us. It inspires us, it challenges us. I'm just thankful to be a part of this thing that is the Pittsburgh Steelers. I work to do my job to uphold the standard."
Tomlin got to 150 wins in just 232 games, ranking him fourth in the NFL in fewest games coached to reach the mark. He is in good company, the three doing it faster being Don Shula, George Halas and Curly Lambeau. He now is second place in career wins in Steelers history, behind only Hall of Fame Coach Chuck Noll.
Tomlin is now 17-3-0 on Monday Night Football and has a 39-19-0 record during the month of November.
"I love Coach. I love Coach Tomlin to death. I can't even," said cornerback Joe Haden. "He's my favorite coach I've ever played for my entire life. And I'm not just saying that because I'm here. He is just a leader of men. Those team meetings. I sit in those team meetings, and I can't wait for him to start talking. Anything he says, he just delivers a great message."