Tomlin on the Browns

Q. Was the 97-yard drive against the Lions that followed their failed fake field goal the most significant element of that victory?**

A. There are several things you could point to, with that being one of them. I'd also like to think our ability to stand up and make them kick a field goal at the end of the first half was significant. As miserable as our second quarter was for us, that preservation of four points at the end of the first half was significant. During that 97-yard drive, that third-and-9 completion to Antonio Brown was a significant play, but there were a lot of significant moments and there usually are in games like that.

Q. How was the defense able to hold Calvin Johnson to no catches in the second half?

A. I really think that we just played better. We felt comfortable with the plan we had going into the game in terms of trying to minimize him, but he's a talented guy and he's going to be able to overcome that plan from time to time. I really just think we settled in and got on the details and worked collectively. Obviously, the pass rush is a big part of that. The rush intensified in the second half with guys like Jason Worilds and Jarvis Jones.

Q. Have Worilds and Jones earned more snaps down the stretch because of that performance against the Lions?

A. They're going to get them, whether they've earned them or not, sometimes due to circumstance. We like the contributions of those young men, and we need more of it. We need it in a big way vs. the Browns today.

Q. The Lions had five offensive possessions in the second half, and those ended with two punts and three takeaways. Is that the kind of defense the Steelers need today in Cleveland?

A. It's going to take a gritty performance. I hate to quantify it in terms of possessions or how those possessions might look. When you're playing a team like this one, with the close proximity in location of the cities, with the history, and the significance for the two teams – even if it's not significant to those on the outside – it's going to take a gritty performance for us to get out of here today with a win.

Q. Is Antonio Brown having a Pro Bowl season in your view?

A. I believe he is, and not only from a numbers standpoint but also in the timeliness of the plays. Talented wide receivers are capable of putting up numbers, but they often aren't the difference in a game in terms of whether their team wins or loses. He's been that for us, and that's what makes his performance Pro Bowl level.

Q. What are the keys today for the Steelers?