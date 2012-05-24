Tom Modrak Hired as Executive Director of BLESTO Scouting Combine

Tom Modrak was hired as the executive director of the BLESTO Scouting Combine, it was announced today.
Modrak is a 1965 graduate of IUP and began his career in the NFL in 1973 as a part-time scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then worked with the BLESTO Scouting Combine before joining the Steelers full time in 1978 as a pro scout. Modrak also served as Pittsburgh's director of pro scouting and oversaw the team's college personnel department for nine seasons.
Modrak then went on to work for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills since leaving the Steelers.
BLESTO teams include Pittsburgh, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.