Tom Modrak Hired as Executive Director of BLESTO Scouting Combine

May 24, 2012 at 08:09 AM

Tom Modrak was hired as the executive director of the BLESTO Scouting Combine, it was announced today.

Modrak is a 1965 graduate of IUP and began his career in the NFL in 1973 as a part-time scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then worked with the BLESTO Scouting Combine before joining the Steelers full time in 1978 as a pro scout. Modrak also served as Pittsburgh's director of pro scouting and oversaw the team's college personnel department for nine seasons.

Modrak then went on to work for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills since leaving the Steelers.

BLESTO teams include Pittsburgh, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Rooney II on Haggans

A statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Clark Haggans

news

Stan Savran, broadcaster, 76

Longtime Pittsburgh broadcaster and trusted voice for decades, passed away on Monday night

news

Statement from Rooney II on Savran

A statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Stan Savran

news

Morehouse promoted to EVP

The Steelers have promoted David Morehouse to an expanded role as Executive Vice President for Strategy, it was announced on Thursday by Team President Art Rooney II

news

Dates are set for OTAs and minicamps

The Steelers offseason program kicks off on April 17

news

Steelers hire Glenn Thomas

Glenn Thomas has been hired as the team's offensive assistant coach

news

Steelers hire Brooks, promote Martin

The Steelers hired Jason Brooks as the team's defensive quality control coach and promoted Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach

news

Early negotiating period is underway

NFL teams can get an early jump on free agency today, with rules in place

news

Getting ready to kick off free agency

Find the answers to all of your NFL free agency questions are right here

news

Statement from Rooney on Haley

A statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Dick Haley

news

NFL Key Dates 2023

A look at the key dates on the 2023 NFL calendar

news

Play YinzChat Combine Challenge for your chance to win

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this week during the NFL Combine for a chance to win a T.J. Watt autographed jersey

Advertising