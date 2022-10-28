Watt gets through first week of practice feeling good

"All of us here are big-time competitors. I truly love football. I just love playing this game," Watt said. "When something is taken away from you, it's very unfortunate. You can take it one of two ways. I'm just trying to take the positive route and take the time to get my body right and come back whole."

So, does that mean he'll push to play Sunday?

"I don't know, we'll have to see," Watt said.

The Steelers could obviously use Watt's talents on the football field. He tied the NFL single-season record a year ago with 22.5 sacks and added another in the team's season-opening victory over the Bengals before leaving late in the fourth quarter of that game.

There were initial fears he could be lost for the season, but after a couple of days of meeting with doctors and getting other opinions, it was determined he could rehab the injury and return this season. Watt also had a procedure done on his knee while sitting out the past six weeks.

"Yeah," he said when asked if he initially feared the worst. "I've had muscle pulls before, and you feel some sort of pop and a snap. You know immediately that it's not good. It's just a matter of how bad it was. It took us 24 to 48 hours to figure out the severity of it."

The Steelers could certainly use him back on the field. They've gone 1-5 without the star outside linebacker in the lineup and are now 1-9 in games in which he hasn't played since they selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

But that's not going to force Watt to rush things any more than it will cause the team to rush the process.