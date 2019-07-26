This Bud's in view

LATROBE, Pa. _ Outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hamstring) opened training camp on the Active/PUP List (physically unable to perform), which gave the Steelers a glimpse of what life might look like without 2017's first-round selection.

It wouldn't be ideal, but nor should such a scenario be a deal-breaker should it occur in the regular season.

"We don't like life without him," defensive coordinator Keith Butler emphasized after practice this afternoon at Saint Vincent College. "I don't like life without him, we need him.

"There are other guys behind him that can play, I think. 'Chick' can play. 'Chick' is in good shape."

Fifth-year pro Anthony Chickillo filled Watt's starting left outside linebacker position with the first-team defense.

Also reassuring for Butler was 2015 No. 1 pick Bud Dupree's continued presence at right outside linebacker.

"I think the key for us is how Bud does this year," Butler said. "I think he knows the defense a little bit better than he has the last four years. You get that experience and stuff like that, and then doing the little things. Once he starts doing the little things he's going to be better.

"We think he'll be better."

FINISH STRONG: Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster failed to finish a catch over the middle early in practice. But Smith-Schuster subsequently beat cornerback Steve Nelson and hauled in a deep ball down the left sideline and then beat cornerback Joe Haden on another deep pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger down the right sideline.

In between the drop and the deep balls, Smith-Schuster made a difficult catch despite contact from "nickel" cornerback Mike Hilton on a crossing route.

Roethlisberger looked as if he had wanted to go deep to Smith-Schuster on the play that preceded the long pass to Nelson, but Nelson had the coverage and Roethlisberger eventually settled for a check-down to a running back. He came back to Smith-Schuster on the next play.